Table tennis X and fun in the stages of the “Ping Pong Tour 2021” in Rome and Asti

Two stages in one day. The “Ping Pong Tour 2021 … a TTX experience #RESTART#”, promotion project of Italian Table Tennis Federation, he staged a Rome and advertisement Until the sixth and seventh laps of his circuit around Italy.

The Cral Municipality of Rome, in collaboration with PGS Borgo Don Bosco, took care of the organization of the event in the capital. Theater of the tennis event, which has found space within the Party Salesian “Borgo d’Estate”, was theDon Bosco Salesian Institute in via Prenestina 468.

From 11 to 21, curious and passionate people did not want to miss the opportunity to discover the Table tennis X, the new form of ping pong, one of the funniest sports innovations this summer of the reboot. The president of CONI Lazio ventured among them, Riccardo Viola. The president of FITeT Lazio also brought their enthusiasm, Andrea Pizza, and the federal councilor Domenico Giordani.

The few hours of free play ensured a rapid rotation at the tables. Many have used the training to get used to wooden rackets, without rubber covers, and balls larger and heavier than table tennis, to prepare for the official TTX tournament, which was the competitive highlight of the day and where also the priest participated Alfonso Mereu, born in 1942, already one of the leaders of the host Salesian Institute, which was ranked second in its group.

At the end of many exciting matches, over the distance of two sets of three, each of two minutes, the final was a derby of the Cral Comune di Roma and also a family affair between the blue Giulio D’Arcangelic and the daddy mario. Fresh off the double bronze medal in singles and boys’ teams at the Italian Youth Championships in Terni, the 13-year-old talented player had to surrender this time to his parent, who used his defending qualities to take his son’s safety away. Third was their club mate Roberto Di Giambattista.

With initiatives such as this – explained the federal councilor Giordani – that bring Table Tennis X all over the peninsula, in a very intense summer, FITeT interprets at its best the will of the International Table Tennis Federation, which brings table tennis and it closer and closer to bring people of all ages and abilities. This new discipline also manages to play its full role as an aggregative tool, allowing fathers and children, grandparents and grandchildren and friends to spend time together in joy. With the TTX no clear results and the proof was the victory achieved by Mario D’Arcangeli over the very young and very well trained Giulio.

At a distance of just over 600 km, the atmosphere, full of smiles and inclusivity, was the same and animated the stage that PGS Avis Isola and the provincial delegate FITeT Marco Marchesic, with the patronage of municipality of Asti, the collaboration ofMinistry of Sports driven by Mario Bovino, and the support of business partners Duchess Lia, Fiorenza ice cream parlor e CSL Service Center Liuzzi, they organized in the Along Tanaro Park.

The TTX tournament targeting the under 12s, which excels, started the activity Andrea Passuello (PGS Avis Island), in the final on Gianadrea Pozzi. The match for third place went to Filippo Badellino her Amedeo Rossic.

The official tournament, which registered the maximum number of 64 members, confirming the great interest in the event, rewarded an experienced athlete such as Claudio Sassi (Regaldi Novara), who caught up with the other veteran Luca Lavorattic (Table tennis Don Bosco Varazze). placed third Lorenzo Ippati, who, unlike the two before him, never played table tennis and learned ping-pong thanks to TTX.

The mayor of Asti was present Maurizio Rasero, who expressed the satisfaction of his administration: for many it was a day of sport and fun, which allowed us to occupy one of the most beautiful parks in the city. TTX is an interesting discipline because, as they have explained to me and I have personally been able to verify, the rackets without bands and balls, unlike those used in the competitive version, eliminate or at least significantly reduce the technical differences, thus reducing the games become more balanced and exciting. We are happy to organize this stage and I congratulate the organizers on the excellent result.

Speaking of the organizational machine, I am really grateful to all the employees – said the provincial delegate Marchesi – who are really the soul and beating heart of our company. We also took on this challenge after a very tough season in terms of work, with four regional tournaments hosted in Isola, which qualified us for the Italian category and youth championships, and again they were impeccable. Thanks to the help of FITeT and the municipality of Asti, we were able to propose a nice tournament and have fun for everyone.

The project “Ping Pong Tour 2021 … a TTX experience # RESTART #”, with a total program of 20 events in 14 regions, enjoy the protection of Sports Department of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, from National Olympic Committee, from Sports and spa resort, from Italian Paralympic Committee, DellInstitute for Sports Credit and from Sports City Foundation, with business partners decathloneLuanvic, il Charity Partner Play for change and media partnerTuttosport,Corriere dello Sportand the platformAny sport out there(OSO).

Photo 1: The pre-ceremony of the winner of the TTX stage in Rome, from left Mario D’Arcangeli, the president of CONI Lazio, Riccardo Viola, the federal FITeT councilor, Domenico Giordani, and the president of FITeT Lazio, Andrea Pizzic

Photo 2: the finalists of the tournament Giulio and Mario D’Arcangeli

Photo 3: CONI Lazio President Riccardo Viola tries Table Tennis X

Photo 4: activities at the tables of the Don Bosco Salesian Institute

Photo 5: The podium of the official Asti tournament, from the left the technician Luciano Marchesi, Luca Lavoratti, Claudio Sassi, Lorenzo Ippati and the provincial FITeT delegate, Marco Marchesi

Photo 6: Under 12 tournament podium, from left delegate Marchesi, Gianandrea Pozzi, Andrea Passuello, Filippo Badellino and Amedeo Rossi

Photo 7: the group of organizers of the Asti stage

Photo 8: overview of the tables in the Lungo Tanaro Park

