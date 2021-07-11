Pete Alonso And Jeff McNeil Push Mets To Split Two Bills

What about this split?

After sticking to a script lately in which they were flatlined in the nightcap of doubleheaders after winning the first game, the Mets went backwards at Citi Field on Saturday. It wasn’t pretty per se, but they will take the win and the split.

Pick what you want from the nightcap, be it Jeff McNeil’s sustained wave, Pete Alonso’s brute force, Tylor Megill’s respectability or Edwin Diaz’s electricity, but the Mets beat the Pirates 4-2 to avoid being swept into a doubleheader by the NL Centrals basement resident.

In Game 1, Marcus Stroman and Trevor May conceded home runs that helped sink the Mets in a 6-2 loss. That broke a run of five consecutive Game 1 wins by the Mets in doubleheaders, each of which was followed by a nightcap loss. The Mets have played 10 doubleheaders this season, the highest All-Star break total by an MLB team since the Blue Jays in 1978.

Megill ran into trouble with pitch counts, but the rookie gave the Mets a chance by giving up an earned run on four hits and three walks with seven strikeouts over 3/4 innings in the nightcap. The righthander, who threw 85 pitches, brought his strikeout total to 26, the highest total by a pitcher in franchise history in his first four games.

Pete Alonso points to the dugout after hitting home from a doubleheader in the third inning of the Mets’ 4-2 victory over the Pirates in Game 2. Bill Kostroun

He again set the tone by bringing in offensive batters, said manager Luis Rojas.

Alonso smoked a solo homer in the third inning for the Mets loudest hit of the night at 118.8 mph. The blast gave Alonso six home runs in his past 13 games as he prepares for Monday’s Home Run Derby in Denver.

McNeil delivered a double-run double in the first inning and Diaz registered the victory by striking out in the seventh for his 19th save in 20 chances.

Stroman has been close to All-Star material for most of the first half of this season, but his past three starts haven’t been as sharp.

There was a shortened start against the Phillies, a slog at Yankee Stadium last weekend, and Saturday’s dud in Game 1, a performance that fell into that category based on the opponent and the way it unfolded.

In this case, it was the opposing team’s pitcher, Tyler Anderson, who hit a lead homer off Stroman in the fifth inning.

The Pirates came in as the lowest scoring team in the major leagues, but did well against Stroman and the bullpen. In the past three starts, Stroman threw to a 5.54 ERA with 16 hits allowed in 13 innings. This after throwing to a 2.32 ERA in his first 15 starts of the season.

I think it’s a bit random, a bit of a workload, I was dealing with that hip and my body felt a bit from the last three or four starts, said Stroman, who left the Braves on June 22 after one inning because of the left. – hip pain. I think these next six days, seven days that I have off, will be incredible for my body in terms of recovery.

Stroman, who withdrew from the 2020 season due to concerns about COVID-19, noted that he had logged nearly 100 innings for the All-Star break this year.

I am extremely proud of myself, I am extremely proud of everyone around me who has helped, Stroman said.

Stroman was perfect for three innings, but was knocked down in the fourth and fifth at bat. Overall, he gave up three earned runs on five hits with five strikeouts and left after 68 pitches. It was only the fourth time in 18 starts this season that Stroman conceded a whopping three earned runs.

Rojas said he was pleased with Stromans’ pitches and would have stayed with him longer had it not been for a seven-inning game. He used McNeil to make the move for Stroman who led the fifth inning.

A regular game he probably gives us seven [innings] the way he threw the ball, Rojas said, pointing to the shortened doubleheader games.

May, who had pitched 10 consecutive scoreless innings, took part in the sixth inning and gave up a two-run homerun to Bryan Reynolds to extend Pirates’ lead to 5-2. May walked leadoff hitter of the innings, KeBryan Hayes, before Reynolds cleared the fence in right center. The homer was the first allowed in May since June 14.

Brandon Nimmo provided the Mets with a lift in the first inning by reaching over the midfield fence to steal a homer from Reynolds. It was the last piece of strong defensive work from Nimmo, who, according to Statcast, started the day plus two as a center fielder in above average outs.

I’m so proud of Brandon, said Rojas. He’s a really good outfielder now.