Sachin Tendulkar congratulates Argentina’s Lionel Messi on “historic” Copa America win







Sachin Tendulkar on Sunday congratulated Lionel Messi and his Argentina national football team on winning the Copa America final against Brazil. In a tweet, the former Indian cricketer called the win “historic” for all Argentines and an “icing on the cake” for Messi, who, he added, should continue to inspire everyone with his incredible skills on the football pitch. Tendulkar shared a few images of the match the Argentina team celebrated, while also offering some comforting words to Brazilian star Neymar who was in tears after the loss. “Congratulations @Argentina on winning the #CopaAmericaFINAL,” said Tendulkar. Congratulations with @Argentina when winning the #CopaAmericaFINAL.

It is a historic victory for all Argentines and the icing on the cake for Messi, who has had such an amazing career. Continue to inspire. pic.twitter.com/5oaxHf1A1N Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 11, 2021 In a second tweet, accompanying Neymar’s footage, Tendulkar wrote: “The pain of losing a final is understandable. But this is just a bend in the road, not the end of the road for @neymarjr & @CBF_Futebol. “ He added that Brazil “will bounce back stronger and make itself proud”. The pain of losing a final is understandable. But this is just a bend in the road, not the end of the road for @Neymar Jr & @CBF_Football.

They will bounce back stronger and be proud of themselves. pic.twitter.com/K6B8tLT4WP Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 11, 2021 The win was special for Messi as it ended his painful wait for a major international trophy with his national side. It also ended Argentina’s 28-year title drought, as the team last won an international tournament (Copa America) in 1993. Tendulkar’s tweets brought back memories of India’s comparably long wait for an ODI cricket World Cup trophy. After the team led by Kapil Dev took home the World Cup in 1983, it was not until 2011 that the Indian team led by MS Dhoni won it again. Tendulkar played in the 2011 side. promoted Indian Premier League team Kolkata Knight Riders also congratulated Messi and his teammates and shared an image of the Argentina squad lifting the trophy. The 28-year drought is coming to an end.

Argentina! #CopaAmericaFINAL pic.twitter.com/EI9oouhx5F KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) July 11, 2021 Argentina defeated Brazil 1-0 at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. Angel Di Maria scored the only goal in the final in the 22nd minute. After the final whistle, Neymar was heartbroken. However, he walked towards the winning camp and hugged Messi – his former Barcelona team-mate – who tried to comfort him. Topics mentioned in this article

