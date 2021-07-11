6 Most Winning Games on the 2021 Schedule

The standard in FSU football is to win the conference and national titles, but the Noles have not been in talks to meet either standard since the 2017 preseason.

The Noles entered the nation’s No. 3 that year, going up against No. 1 Alabama in the season opener.

A questionable non-DPI call in the red zone in the first half and self-inflicted wounds turned the tide and the Noles continued to lose.

Not only did they lose, an injury to Deondre Francois late in the fourth quarter meant a freshman QB had to start the rest of the season. FSU football has been faltering in several ways since then.

The three-win season in 2020 was a new low, but sometimes bottoming out can help you rise to the top faster. In these cases, the change was good, as the roster is mostly made up of Mike Norvell guys on both sides of the ball.

As I’ve said before, FSU didn’t hit the bottom overnight, and they won’t rise to the top overnight. It’s a process and the first goal should be to win at least six games to qualify for the bowl.

If that happens, it’s a clear sign that the program is heading in the right direction, and it gives Mike Norvell something to point out regarding future recruits.

These are the six most winable games for the Noles in 2021.