Women’s Tennis’ Lulu Sun wins ITF 25k Lisbon singles title





Lisbon, Portugal Freshman at the University of Texas Lulu Sun claimed the singles title at the International Tennis Federation (ITF) 25k tournament on Sunday at Clube Sao Joao. This was Sun’s first ITF 25k singles championship and fourth career ITF singles crown, as she previously earned 15k titles in Port Pirie, Australia (February 17, 2019), Perth, Australia (February 24, 2019) and Monastir, Tunisia (December 13). 2020). In Sunday’s championship game, Sun recorded a 6-4, 6-4 win against WTA No. 235 Ellen Perez. Sun jumped out to a 4-1 lead in the opening set, before Perez won back-to-back games to narrow the deficit to 4-3. Sun broke Perez to take a 5-3 lead, but Perez answered with a service break to make it 5-4. Sun responded with another service break to close the first set, 6-4. With a score of 4-4 in the second set, Sun held on to serve and followed with a service break to end the game and secure the title. Sun, who entered the week at number 737 in the current WTA rankings, won five matches in a six-day period (July 5-11) leading up to the 32-player main draw. All five of her opponents were among the top 575 players in the current WTA rankings, including two in the top 235. During her Round of 16 match on Thursday, Sun recorded a 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 win against No. . 146 Lizette Cabrera. Lulu Sun’s run for the ITF 25k Lisbon singles title (July 6-11) Date Round Opponent Result 6th of July Round of 32 WTA #571 May Yamaguchi W, 6-7 (2-7), 6-3, 6-1 8 July Round of 16 WTA #146 Lizette Cabrera W, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 July 9 Quarter-finals WTA #400 Ivonne Cavalle-Reimers W, 6-1, 7-6 (7-4) 10th of July Semi-finals WTA #393 Anastasia Kulikova W, 3-6, 7-6 (7-4), 6-0 July 11 Championship WTA #235 Ellen Perez W, 6-4, 6-4

