Focus on reflexes, footwork to perform optimally at the Olympics, says SathiyanGnanasekaran

Tokyo-bound men’s singles table tennis player Sathiyan Gnanasekaran uses dyna vision equipment for 30 minutes every day to improve his reflexes.

The 28-year-old player from Chennai says he has been using the electronic device more and more since the first week of June to polish his reflexes and footwork.

Nowadays I sit in front of the electronic device for half an hour every day after a training session. The device provides accurate data on my reaction time and hand-eye coordination, Sathiyan explains.

According to the national champion, he uses dyna vision after training to improve his skills when the muscles are fatigued.

The dyna vision equipment is mounted on the wall at a certain height. Small lights in different colors flash on the board at different angles and at regular intervals. When the light on the board flashes, the athlete must touch it. The process is recorded and details the athlete’s reaction time and footwork, Sathiyan added.

Sathiyan said training off the field is vital to improve the skills needed to compete in major competitions such as the Olympics.

Focus is also a very important part of training. Table tennis is one of the fastest sports that requires precision to win quality matches. Off-the-court training has allowed me to improve my skills over the past two years. I am happy with the progress I have made, reveals the national champion.

Fitness key to Sathiyan’s preparation

Physical fitness has also been an integral part of Sathiyans training for the past two years. But he has turned up the volume to prepare for the Tokyo Olympics.

I alternated between working 90 minutes in the gym to prepare for the Tokyo Olympics. At the district or state level, eligibility does not matter if an athlete has good skills. But physical fitness plays an important role in competing at the international level. Fitness improves power strokes and the ability to maintain quality performance from the preliminaries to the finals, he said.

In preparation for the Tokyo Olympics, Sathiyan has focused on specific table tennis exercises.

I don’t need the fitness of a marathon runner, but a fitness that would help me perform at my optimal level during table tennis matches. I do explosive workouts like box jumps and squats. The gym workout has also helped me stay injury-free despite strenuous workouts, Sathiyan added.

To continue strength training exercises during the lockdown due to the pandemic, Sathiyan has set up a small gym at home. After winning a bronze medal in the men’s team event at the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games, his focus was on the upcoming Olympics.

I am happy with my education. I’m waiting to show my talent in men’s singles in Japan. Our competition starts on July 24th. We hope to leave with the first batch of the Indian contingent on July 17, he said.

