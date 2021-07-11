Nigeria disrupts US basketball team with shocking Olympic set-up

LAS VEGAS USA Basketball did not expect to open the Summer Olympics.

Nigeria probably didn’t expect it either.

If there was any expectation of invincibility for the Americans on their way to the Tokyo Olympics, it has vanished after Nigeria defeated the US 90-87 on Saturday night, an international shock drawn by a roster largely filled by few. well-known NBA players who have a way to beat a group of All-NBA, All-Star and max contract performers.

“We just wanted to join in,” said Nigerian Gabe Nnamdi, who passes Gabe Vincent when he plays for the Miami Heat. “We know what USA Basketball means around the world and what they have stood for for so long.”

The US had lost 11 games in major international Olympics and World Cups before Saturday, especially since NBA players began filling the US rosters with the first Dream Team in 1992. None of those losses came to a team from Africa.

“I thought the Nigerian team played very physically, did a great job in that regard and knocked down a lot of threes,” said US coach Gregg Popovich. “Give them credit.”

Nnamdi led Nigeria by 21 points. Caleb Agada scored 17 points, Ike Nwamu added 13 and Nigeria beat the US 60-30 from a 3-point range.

Kevin Durant, who had never lost to USA Basketball in 39 senior caps before, had 17 points. Jayson Tatum added 15, Damian Lillard had 14 and Bam Adebayo had 11.

“It just goes to show that we have to play better,” Tatum said.

A lot better.

The Americans had gone 39-0 in their last three Olympic seasons, including pre-Olympic exhibitions en route to gold medals, and had been 54-2 in major exhibitions since NBA players began playing for USA Basketball in 1992. In addition, they had beaten Nigeria by a combined 127 points in their last two encounters, one at the 2012 London Games, the other a warm-up for the 2016 Rio Games.

Nigeria lost to the US by 83 points in the 2012 Olympics and lost again to the Americans four years later in an exhibition by 44 points.

Not this time.

“Nigerias have come a long way with their basketball,” said Jerry Colangelo, president of USA Basketball.

Ike Iroegbu, a former Washington State player who hit a three-pointer for some time in the G League with about 1:15 to go to put Nigeria at 88-80. Durant scored the next seven points for the US: a three-pointer, two free throws on a turnover, then two more from the line with 16.5 seconds to go.

Nnamdi made two foul shots with 13.2 seconds left to restore Nigeria’s 3-point lead. The Americans ran 9.7 seconds off the clock on subsequent possession without getting a shot, and Zach LaVine intentionally missed a pair of free throws in the second with 3.5 seconds left.

Precious Achiuwa got the rebound for Nigeria, and that was it. It’s just an exhibition, but the shock was still of the sheer variety, the 22nd ranked nation by FIBA ​​beating the No. 1 ranked team and three reigning Olympic gold medalists.

Popovich heard the final buzzer and shook hands with Nigerian coach Mike Brown, Golden State’s assistant, as the Americans walked away in awe.

“Ultimately, it doesn’t mean much in the standings as far as we’re trying to get,” said Brown. “But it’s a good win for us. I don’t think any African team has been able to beat USA Basketball in an exhibition game or a real game. We were trying to get a little bit of momentum for Nigeria and for the continent of Africa.”

The US led 43-41 at halftime, then pushed the lead to 52-43 early in the third. But the Nigerians made a 3s on their next three possessions Vincent, Achiuwa and Nwamu all connected and so the game was even.

Achiuwa took one three-pointer with the Heat all season. It missed. But he closed in on this one, as did Miye Oni, who made two 3s in the fourth quarter, including the one that put Nigeria on the map for good with 6:08 to go. Oni averaged 1.9 points per game for Utah this season and made two huge shots on Saturday to help seal the fate of the US.

“We kept the game simple,” Nnamdi said, “and came out on top.”

TIP INS: US Darius Garland and Saddiq Bey were Select Team players who came into play. The Olympic team needed additional players as Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday and Devin Booker are at the NBA Finals. The US got 32 free throw attempts to Nigeria 10.

Nigeria Achiuwa might have had the best defensive play at night with 1:23 left in the first half, reaching with his left hand to block a Durant dunk attempt. Nigeria surpassed the US 46-34.

FREE THROW DEFENSE: Nigeria’s Chimezie Metu had a brilliant game in the third quarter and committed what would be goaltending in the NBA. Durant took a free throw and as his shot bounced on the rim, Metu reached up and hit the shot away. That is legal under FIBA ​​rules.

Injury scare: LaVine was injured in the second quarter during a play in which he closed against Nnamdi. He took to the air after a fake head and came down clumsily, grabbing his left ankle before standing up and going straight to the American locker room. LaVine was fine and returned in the third quarter.

NEXT ONE: Nigeria will take on Argentina on Monday in Las Vegas. The US will face Australia in Las Vegas on Monday.