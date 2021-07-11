Sports
From the sports editors | editor Create a non-conference high school football schedule | Sport
FISHER Jake Palmer thought about the email for a moment.
A Class 5A program from the Chicago suburbs reached out to Fisher’s football coach. Looking for a game against the Bunnies, a 1A program with only 175 students at the school in northern Champaign County.
You look at it for a moment and wonder, is this even possible? said Palmer. You also feel for the other team because it’s just a team trying to do good things for their kids.
Palmer is always on the lookout for potential non-conference games to fill out future football schedules. He knows he has seven games each fall against fellow Heart of Illinois Conference foes.
For the upcoming fall season and into the 2022 season, Palmer has two non-conference games he’s comfortable with: Villa Grove on August 27 and Ottawa Marquette on October 23.
Villa Grove is Palmer’s alma mater, with the two programs opening each other’s seasons both this fall and 2022. This year’s game is in Fisher before the two teams play at Villa Grove in 2022.
Palmer said it was a natural, easy match for the Bunnies and Blue Devils to meet on the football field. Noreen Acton, Villa Grove’s athletic director, played the same role when Palmer played football for the Blue Devils before graduating from Douglas County School in 2009.
That was something that was a few years in the making that we joked about and then they said, Hey, we’d be out of a contract in week 1 in a few years. Are you free? said Palmer. So we were able to get a two-year contract there.
The first game between Villa Grove and Fisher was set to take place last fall before the COVID-19 pandemic forced a shortened spring season and Fisher played just four games.
I’m looking forward to hosting the Blue Devils this year, Palmer said, and going back to the field I grew up playing in 2022.
With the HOIC losing a soccer program in Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland when the Falcons chose to play eight-man soccer for the 2019 season, the number of non-conference games went from one to two for all HOIC programs. Palmer said the conference had come up with a strategy where teams would alternate what dates they would have non-conference games. For Fisher, it’s now week 1 and week 9.
With non-conference opponents, if they’re week 1 or week 2, they’re a little more manageable because a lot of those teams have those weeks open, Palmer said. It’s about finding games that can put our kids in a position to be successful where they have a fighting chance.
The matchup with Ottawa Marquette the Bunnies will travel to Ottawa this year before the Crusaders close the 2022 regular season with a trip to Fisher, after Ottawa Marquette athletic director Todd Hopkins and soccer coach Tom Jobst reached out to Palmer and Fisher athletic director Cody. diskin.
Ottawa Marquette is a great football team with a lot of tradition that isn’t too far off, Palmer said of a program that has made eight consecutive 1A playoffs. If you’re a Fishers-sized school, how many chances do you have of playing someone who has the same number of kids as you, even if it’s a private school? We took that opportunity and were happy to get it filled, even if that’s a perennial football powerhouse.
This year’s game for the Bunnies at Ottawa Marquette is scheduled to kick off on Saturday at 1 p.m., just hours before the IHSA will release its playoff pairs. Fisher will compete this fall for his fourth straight playoff appearance under Palmer.
Our goal is to go to Ottawa, play, and then come home to celebrate a playoff berth, Palmer said.
If they do, it will likely happen based on how they did in seven games against HOIC opponents. But the two non-conference games could be just as important when it comes to the playoff picture.
It’s about finding games that can put our kids in a position to be successful where they have a fighting chance, Palmer said. You really have to try and strike a balance between playing teams that you can compete with on a regular basis, especially when we have a tough conference schedule, but also avoid that desperate ping of, Well, okay, if we don’t. take this game, what are we going to do? With this season and next season, we felt like we had won the non-conference jackpot.
Matt Daniels is the sports editor at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at 217-373-7422 or at [email protected]
Sources
2/ https://www.news-gazette.com/sports/from-the-sports-editors-desk-crafting-a-nonconference-high-school-football-schedule/article_1479b885-a7f6-55aa-bf6a-746ad0190f3f.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]