From the sports editors | editor Create a non-conference high school football schedule | Sport

FISHER Jake Palmer thought about the email for a moment.

A Class 5A program from the Chicago suburbs reached out to Fisher’s football coach. Looking for a game against the Bunnies, a 1A program with only 175 students at the school in northern Champaign County.

You look at it for a moment and wonder, is this even possible? said Palmer. You also feel for the other team because it’s just a team trying to do good things for their kids.

Palmer is always on the lookout for potential non-conference games to fill out future football schedules. He knows he has seven games each fall against fellow Heart of Illinois Conference foes.

For the upcoming fall season and into the 2022 season, Palmer has two non-conference games he’s comfortable with: Villa Grove on August 27 and Ottawa Marquette on October 23.

Villa Grove is Palmer’s alma mater, with the two programs opening each other’s seasons both this fall and 2022. This year’s game is in Fisher before the two teams play at Villa Grove in 2022.

Palmer said it was a natural, easy match for the Bunnies and Blue Devils to meet on the football field. Noreen Acton, Villa Grove’s athletic director, played the same role when Palmer played football for the Blue Devils before graduating from Douglas County School in 2009.

That was something that was a few years in the making that we joked about and then they said, Hey, we’d be out of a contract in week 1 in a few years. Are you free? said Palmer. So we were able to get a two-year contract there.

The first game between Villa Grove and Fisher was set to take place last fall before the COVID-19 pandemic forced a shortened spring season and Fisher played just four games.

I’m looking forward to hosting the Blue Devils this year, Palmer said, and going back to the field I grew up playing in 2022.

With the HOIC losing a soccer program in Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland when the Falcons chose to play eight-man soccer for the 2019 season, the number of non-conference games went from one to two for all HOIC programs. Palmer said the conference had come up with a strategy where teams would alternate what dates they would have non-conference games. For Fisher, it’s now week 1 and week 9.

With non-conference opponents, if they’re week 1 or week 2, they’re a little more manageable because a lot of those teams have those weeks open, Palmer said. It’s about finding games that can put our kids in a position to be successful where they have a fighting chance.

The matchup with Ottawa Marquette the Bunnies will travel to Ottawa this year before the Crusaders close the 2022 regular season with a trip to Fisher, after Ottawa Marquette athletic director Todd Hopkins and soccer coach Tom Jobst reached out to Palmer and Fisher athletic director Cody. diskin.

Ottawa Marquette is a great football team with a lot of tradition that isn’t too far off, Palmer said of a program that has made eight consecutive 1A playoffs. If you’re a Fishers-sized school, how many chances do you have of playing someone who has the same number of kids as you, even if it’s a private school? We took that opportunity and were happy to get it filled, even if that’s a perennial football powerhouse.

This year’s game for the Bunnies at Ottawa Marquette is scheduled to kick off on Saturday at 1 p.m., just hours before the IHSA will release its playoff pairs. Fisher will compete this fall for his fourth straight playoff appearance under Palmer.

Our goal is to go to Ottawa, play, and then come home to celebrate a playoff berth, Palmer said.

If they do, it will likely happen based on how they did in seven games against HOIC opponents. But the two non-conference games could be just as important when it comes to the playoff picture.

It’s about finding games that can put our kids in a position to be successful where they have a fighting chance, Palmer said. You really have to try and strike a balance between playing teams that you can compete with on a regular basis, especially when we have a tough conference schedule, but also avoid that desperate ping of, Well, okay, if we don’t. take this game, what are we going to do? With this season and next season, we felt like we had won the non-conference jackpot.

