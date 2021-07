Consistent Ashleigh Barty chases her dreams | tennis news

The most comforting stat in the women’s game is Ashleigh Barty’s consistency. It reflects an exciting reliability.

The Aussie, who won her first Venus Rosewater Dish on Saturday, has now won two of the last seven majors she started. This is Barty’s 77th consecutive week as No. 1 (84th overall). The uniformity of the weave that first evoked promise in the fall of 2018, when she won two singles titles, beginning her climb to the dozens of crowns she now has, is notable for its reach. The Aussie is the 20th woman in history to earn more than $20,000,000 in prize money.

When the pandemic hit last year, Barty stepped off the pedal. She let go of the US Open and didn’t defend her Roland Garros crown, instead she played some golf and enjoyed her time with family and friends. Those 11 months away was the high-octane fuel for her 2021 charge.

Not surprisingly, the 25-year-old tops the win-loss standings this season at 35-6. She was victorious in Yarra Valley, Miami, Stuttgart and Wimbledon. Barty, who has claimed the most top 10 wins of the season with six, is 1,843 points ahead of second-placed French Open winner Barbora Krejcikova in the Race to Shenzhen.

The Aussie, who withdrew from the French Open last month with a hip injury, entered Wimbledon cold. She was on her way to a major with zero match play in 25 days.

“Now that they were chatting with my team,” she said, after her win on Saturday, “they had a lot of cards close to their chest, didn’t tell me much about the odds, didn’t tell me much of the ‘I suppose ‘ information they received from other specialists. There weren’t too many radiologists in Australia who had seen my injury. In a way, it was a two-month injury. Being able to play at Wimbledon was nothing short of a miracle.”

“It’s funny, sometimes when the stars align, you can think positively, you can plan,” she said, “and sometimes the stars align and you can chase your dreams.”

Barty called the past few weeks “a learning experience” for her team.

“Opening Center Court was something I never thought would be possible,” she said. “To be able to do that in such an unusual circumstance (playing Carla Suarez Navarro) was a huge learning curve. Be it the experiences or the tennis itself. I think being open to that growth is a huge part of my life , both personally and professionally.”

Barty, who for two weeks wore the FILA Trailblazer collection, which paid tribute to her mentor Evonne Goolagong Cawley on the 50th anniversary of her first title here, shares indigenous heritage with the legend.

“Her legacy off the pitch is incredible,” Barty said after applauding her journey. “If I could be half the person Evonne is, I’d be a very, very happy person.”

The evenness of Barty’s attack is then inevitable, it suits her character.

