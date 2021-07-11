Bertuzzi in the trading market? Eichel flirts with Boston





Instead of piles of NHL trade gossip, the predominant debates, discussions and NHL rumors are buyouts. Thursday night the window opened, but we are still waiting for the first shoe to drop. According to our buddy at PuckPedia.com, Hart Levine, there are some “no-brainer” buyouts. We’re also looking at which of those potential buyouts the Pittsburgh Penguins could be looking at. I haven’t had a good motorcycle ride in a week. No NHL news is broken. You do the math. As soon as I hit the road, all hell will break loose. I’m trying to get away today. The Kinzua Bridge (pictured) is a fun day trip – head toward Warren, PA, turn right. One of these days I’m also going to Rt. 120 from Coudersport and meander through Emporium to Wellsboro, PA, to see the Pennsylvania Grand Canyon. Unfortunately, both 1940s metal car restaurants on the route are permanently closed, or I’d also post pictures of my warm roast beef sandwich and chips with gravy. Two weeks ago, I stopped by the Texas Lunch diner in Kane, PA – I also bought a T-shirt, which seemed to really surprise the waitress. Anyway… Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Buyouts! What buyouts should or can GM Ron Hextall and the Pittsburgh Penguins keep an eye on? In case you missed our earth-shattering, groundbreaking, competition-changing report. Are the Penguins “in” on anyone? NHL Trade Talk, Buyouts and National Hockey Now Network Sportsnet: Hart Levine of PuckPedia, who has a few resources of his own, mention the “No-Brainer” buyouts. Detroit: In 31 Thoughts, Elliotte Friedman announced that the Toronto Maple Leafs are interested in Tyler Bertuzzi. Our Kevin Allen did some more digging – here’s the scenario Detroit will place under Bertuzzi on the NHL trading market. NYI: Anthony Beauvillier tortured Sidney Crosby and the top of the Penguins in the playoffs. Otherwise he’d had a mixed year, but now he’s an RFA. So, what is it actually worth? Philly: Here’s an update on the Philadelphia Flyers and the NHL trading market. Seth Jones. Jacob Voracek. Philadelphia tries its best, loves the game, but no one likes the Flyers back. A warm moment I wondered about the Penguins and Voracek. However, my perception of him relative to his stats and how the league views him was 180 degrees apart. However, he certainly plays well and physically against the Penguins. Boston: Wait, did he just do that? Jack Eichel was totally flirting with the Boston Bruins right away for the Buffalo Sabers. Vegas: Tom Callahan brings the news. He believes that the Vegas Golden Knights have great opportunities, but also need to make a salary deposit. So wave farewell to a star player. Florida: Steve Goldstein is a hidden gem in Florida. The play-by-play doesn’t just stay with the Panthers, but it adds also some Dolphin tasks.

