Fitness: Here’s what it takes to excel in three of the latest Olympic sports

Surfing, sport climbing and skateboarding are among the new disciplines scheduled for the Tokyo Olympics. Photo by THILO SCHMUELGEN / Reuters

Reviews and recommendations are unbiased and products are selected independently. Postmedia may earn an affiliate commission for purchases made through links on this page.

Article content With the Tokyo Olympics just around the corner, you’ll be glued to our TVs again, watching the world’s best athletes compete for a podium spot. Most of the more than 10,000 athletes expected in Tokyo had humble beginnings, playing at the local level before becoming Olympians through an exceptional combination of talent, passion and dedication. But not all sports develop athletes in the same way, nor do they require the same type of training. Here’s what it takes to get higher, faster and stronger in three of the newest Olympic sports.

Advertisement This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Surf Twenty men and 20 women from around the world will impress the judges with their speed, strength and tricks as they ride as many waves as possible in series of 30 minute heats. Not a single Canadian made the cut, but expect to see a combination of veterans and newcomers showing off their gear at Tsurigasaki Beach, about 100 kilometers from the main Olympic site. Most surfers start young and spend years learning to read the waves and hone their tricks before entering local competitions. They rarely have coaches or spend time at the gym, choosing to travel the world in search of bigger waves and an increasingly competitive field of surfers. According to Albie Sears, strength and conditioning coach for Surf CanadaA competitive surfer needs a strong upper body, explosive power and good aerobic and anaerobic fitness. Riding the wave and performing the fast turns and aerials necessary to score points requires balance, agility and lower body strength. Don’t underestimate the energy it takes to paddle past where the waves break, not to mention the high paddling speed it takes to catch a wave. Then there’s the power and current needed to ride the wave in style, and the ability to master the rough and tumble of what happens underwater at the end of a run. A typical competitive surfer spends about 50 percent of his time paddling, 35 percent of his time waiting for a wave, six percent riding the wave, and eight percent performing other diverse activities. But that can all vary depending on the size of the swell, current, wave frequency and whether the waves break close to shore or further away. sport climbing

Advertisement This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content We are sorry, but this video cannot be loaded. The Tokyo Olympics will feature a triathlon of climbing events, with each of the 20 men and 20 women competing in speed climbing, bouldering and lead climbing on the same day. These three different disciplines have very different energy needs, ranging from the six seconds it takes to climb the 15-meter wall in fast-climbing to the six minutes it takes climbers to complete a lead climbing course. Climbers are known for their gripping strength and tend to be smaller in stature, with males typically being less than six feet tall and relatively lean at 110 to 150 pounds. The best speed climbers have explosive power, but it will be the superior leading and bouldering athletes who will win the combined event. There is also a mental component to the sport, with climbers judging the course and choosing a route that responds to their strengths. In terms of age, 16 and 17 year olds can compete with athletes twice their age.

Advertisement This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content According to Andrew Wilson, high performance director for climb canada, most people tried two or three other sports before they started climbing, although a new generation is getting into the sport earlier. Most climbers prefer to spend more time working on grip strength than other forms of conditioning, especially since training for three disciplines takes a lot of time and energy. But with every athlete having to compete in three events in a matter of hours, and only a short break between time on the wall, general general conditioning has become more important than ever. Canadians to watch: Allah Yippie, Sean McColl Skateboarding Skateboarders compete in one of two disciplines: street or park events. In the street event, participants demonstrate their skills on stairs, railings, curbs, benches, walls and ramps during two 45-second runs, including five individually scored tricks. Points are awarded based on difficulty, jump height, speed, originality, performance and composition.

Advertisement This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The park event takes place in a steep bowl with a series of turns designed to create enough speed to explode off the top edge. Skateboarders have 60 seconds to perform a series of high-flying tricks, which are judged on speed, difficulty, timing, and the overall flow of the execution. Most skateboarders start out at nearby skateparks and perfect their tricks until they’ve built up enough skills and creativity to compete in local events. The sport is learned at a young age, with the best female skateboarders in Canada aged 12-14. Injuries are common as skateboarders take their skills and technique to new heights. Vancouver is Canada’s hotbed for skateboarding, closely followed by Montreal and Toronto.

Advertisement This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Adam Higgins, high performance director for Canada’s Olympic Skateboard Team, says skateboarders come in all shapes and sizes, with the ability to generate enough power to jump high and land softly is important for overall success and longevity. Most skateboarders are not gym rats and prefer to build sport specific fitness at the skate park. Skills are acquired without the help of a coach; most skateboarders are self-taught and learn the sport by trying increasingly complex tricks followed by equally impressive falls. Canadians to watch: Andy Anderson, Matt Berger, Mickey daddy Next week, learn everything about table tennis, race walking and water polo. Fitness: Cool off while you warm up for game day Fitness: Is It Still Cool To Freeze Your Injury? Fitness: What type of exercise is best for weight loss?

Share this article in your social network

Advertisement This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below.