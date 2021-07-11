Tennis Djokovic triumphs at Wimbledon and achieves record-equal 20th majore





LONDON (Reuters) – World number one Novak Djokovic defeated Italian seventh seed Matteo Berrettini on Sunday 6-7(4) 6-4 6-4 6-3 to win his sixth Wimbledon title. His third consecutive win at the All England Club also earned the Serb a 20th Grand Slam title, equaling the men’s record set by Switzerland’s Roger Federer and Spain’s Rafa Nadal. It means none of the three of us will stop, Djokovic said at the presentation ceremony when asked what the milestone meant to him. I have to pay a great tribute to Rafa and Roger. They are legends of our sport and they are the two most important players I have ever met in my career. They are the reason I am where I am now. They have helped me realize what I need to do to get and get stronger mentally, physically and tactically. The past 10 years have been an incredible journey. It doesn’t stop here. Having also won the Australian Open and the French Open in 2021, Djokovic only needs to win the US Open to become the first man since Rod Laver in 1969 to complete the slam on the calendar. I could certainly imagine that. I’m definitely going to give it a shot, Djokovic added. I’m in good shape and clearly playing well and playing my best tennis at Grand Slams. It is the highest priority I now have at this stage of my career. So let’s keep it that way. He also completed the third leg towards reaching the Golden Slam. No one has ever won the four slams and an Olympic gold in the same year. The 34-year-old, who entered the title race after beating Berrettini in both previous encounters, opened a 5-2 lead in the first set with an early break, but the Italian fought back to force a tiebreak he managed to obtain. first blood draw. It was only the second set the Serb had lost in this year’s championships. He responded by racing to a 4-0 lead in the second set before leveling the game. A single service stoppage in the third and two more breaks in the fourth were enough for Djokovic to close out the game in front of a rowdy Center Court crowd, who continued to chant the name of the Italian underdogs. Djokovic sealed his place in the record books on his third match point when Berrettini’s backhand slice landed in the net. That was more than a battle, said Djokovic. Winning Wimbledon was always my biggest dream when I was a kid… I have to remind myself how special this is, and not take it for granted. Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai, editing by Pritha Sarkar

