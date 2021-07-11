New Jersey Devils News & Rumors: Labanc, Henrique & More

It’s time for a new edition of New Jersey Devils news and rumors. Direct rumors about the team have been hard to find in recent weeks. But the rumor mill is starting to churn, and a few names have surfaced that could be suitable for the Devils in the trading market, as the expansion concept approaches on July 21, with the entry-level version coming soon after on July 23 and 24.

One of the names that came up this weekend was Adam Henrique, who deAnaheim Ducks seem to be shopping. Devils fans know him quite well, and while he has an expensive contract, a reunion could make sense for both parties.

The San Jose Sharks also appear to be open to business, dangling players like Kevin Labanc as trading ace, according to Kevin Kurz of The Athletic(From sources: Sharks open to business when it comes to trade talks with teams, The Athletic 7/10/2021).Though his production has fluctuated in recent seasons, the Brooklyn, New York native could give the Devils a scoring boost up front.

Finally, a look at the Devils re-signing defender Jonas Siegenthaler to a two-year deal ahead of the expansion draft on July 21. Let’s start.

Henrique could use a change of scenery

It was a whirlwind 2020-21 season for Henrique. TheDucks put him on exemptionsback in February, but he stayed with the team after no one had been on the waiver. Still, he managed to have quite a productive season, finishing with 12 goals and 21 points over 45 games. That equates to a pace of 22 goals and 38 points over 82 games, roughly where he produced in his previous two seasons.

It’s a bit of a mystery why the Ducks put Henrique on waivers as he can still contribute in the NHL. He has averaged 1.79 points per 60 minutes (points/60) at five-on-five this season and has averaged 1.73 points/60 since the start of 2018-19. His two-way play has deteriorated a bit, but offensively he still has value, especially at equal strength. His overall game is also still well above substitution level:

Season Goals over replacement Expected targets over replacement 2018-19 8.8 7.3 2019-20 5.7 7.3 2020-21 3.5 6.2 Data from Evolving-Hockey

The problem with Henrique is not his game; it’s his contract, which runs for three more seasons with a $5.825 million cap hit. The Ducks seem to want to get that out of their books, at least most of it. I say most of it because there aren’t many teams that can take on his whole deal without the Ducks keeping some paycheck. Otherwise, in every trade they have to give up a sweetener.

The Devils are one of the few teams that could record Henrique’s full cap hit, they are currently $14,377,501 BELOW the cap floor. But even then, the Ducks are more likely to keep a certain percentage of his contract. If they do, there could be a potential match with the Devils, as they need a third-line center. Add Henrique to a group of centers that includes Nico Hischier, Jack Hughes and Michael McLeod or Mikhail Maltsev, and the depth of the team would be top notch. Plus, he has the versatility to play on the left, which would come in handy. And it’s pretty clear that he still has something to offer an NHL team.

The curious case of Labanci

With the Sharks looking to refresh their roster, Labanc is one of the names they can move in a trade. He finished this season with 12 goals and 28 points in 55 games, a pace of 17 goals and 41 points over 82 games. Just the sharkssigned him for a four-year extensionin October that came with a cap hit of $4.725 million. But it seems he has fallen a bit out of favor with head coach Bob Boughner in San Jose.

Labanc has been something of an enigma player for the past few seasons because the production hasn’t always been there. Still, the underlying stats have always been pretty good. For example, since the start of the 2018-19 campaign, he has a Corsi for a percentage of 54.2 percent and an expected goal percentage of 52.9 percent. In general, he had a strong positive effect at equal power, especially offensively:

EV & PP RAPM Type (per 60), Standardized, 18-21 (via Evolving-Hockey)

You may have noticed that Labanc’s influence on the power play has been quite positive, but has not resulted in any goals. One explanation is that the Sharks only shot 10.6 percent on the ice with him during the power play. That number may seem high, but it was the second lowest on the team, with only Tim Heed having a lower ice shooting percentage on the power play. If the Sharks had a better man advantage, I think Labanc’s point totals would be closer to the 56 points he had in 2018-19.

According to Kurz, the Sharks want to make a hockey deal for someone like Labanc, perhaps for a third-line center. We just talked about how the Devils need one of their own, so how might an exchange work? One possibility would be to move Pavel Zacha. He just had the best season of his career, but the Devils might be wise to sell a lot of him. He shot a career high of 16.5 percent in 2020-21, but is a 10.9 percent shooter for his career. His CF% and xG% were also below 50 percent during the season, so there’s reason to believe the hell is on the decline.

On the other hand, the Devils should bet that Labanc will get closer to the player he was in 2018-19. And I think there’s reason to believe he can. He has a consistent track record of scoring five-on-five, which is not the case with Zacha. And his impact on that game has been much more positive than Zachas over the past three seasons. Add a little more luck to the power play and things point to Labanc getting closer to a player with 50-55 points in another situation. So he seems like the type of player to gamble on.

Siegenthaler redrawn

Finally, the Devils took care of some housekeeping on Friday by signing Siegenthaler to a two-year deal with an average annual salary of $1.125 million. TheDevils have taken over himfrom the Washington Capitals just before this season’s trading deadline. But he only played in eight games with the Devils after being confronted with COVID shortly after the trade.

New Jersey Devils defender Jonas Siegenthaler (Photo by Jess Starr/The hockey writers)

Still, Siegenthalers’ numbers were encouraging in his brief stint with the team. He finished with an xG% of just over 54 percent and was one of the teams to suppress the best shot when he played. He doesn’t have much offensive advantage at all, but he has a stable defensive track record. With things hopefully returning to normal for the 2021-2022 season, he should find normal playing time as a third pair defender who gets minutes after the penalty kill.

That rounds out this edition of Devils news & rumors. Expansion of draft protection lists is planned for Saturday 17 July. Things should start to heat up as we approach that date, so stay tuned to The Hockey Writers for the latest Devils and NHL coverage.

Advanced stats fromEvolving Hockey,Natural stat trick