2022 is celebrated as the Sports Year in Pakistan: Colonel Asif Zaman

PESHAWAR, (APP – UrduPoint/Pakistan Point News – 11 Jul 2021):DG Pakistan Sports board (PSB) Colonel (Retd) Asif Zaman said on Sunday that he had been ordered to re-track Pakistan’s derailed sports affairs and he has decided to celebrate 2022 as the “Year of Sports in Pakistan”.

Speaking to media outlets during his visit to PSB Coaching Center Peshawar, Colonel Asif Zaman said that Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, makes an unparalleled contribution to the general sporting affairs of Pakistan as it spawns legends after legends in squash, hockey, volleyball. , Football, Badminton, Table Tennis, Athletics, Martial Arts, Wrestling, Boxing, Cycling etc. which have rendered great service to Pakistan’s name and fame at international level throughout the year.

The sports council, sports federations and journalists’ organizations must also play their part in restoring the full dignity of sport, he said. In addition to the internal politics of the associations and associations, the PSB, sports boards at provincial level, unions and sports journalists will have to contribute to the recovery of sport in the fields affected by the corona virus.

Asif Zaman Khan was joined by former Hockey Olympian Rahim Khan, AIPs Asia General Secretary Amjad Aziz Malik, PSB Coaching and Training Center Director Peshawar Pervez, Sports Writers Association President Ijaz Ahmad Khan and a host of journalists from Peshawar.

Asif Zaman said all sports activities in Pakistan, as in other countries, have been badly affected by the coronavirus. Pakistan will host the upcoming South Asian Games, which will restore colors to Pakistan’s sports fields, he said.

He revealed that grants have been released to more than 30 national federations so that the federations can play their positive and constructive role in the development of grassroots sports in the country.

He said 2022 will be celebrated as the Year of Sports and sports fields will be involved in various sports activities across the country. He said all the costs of athletes and officials participating in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics have been borne by the federal government.

The national federations, sports council and media can together bring back the golden age of sport in Pakistan, Asif Zaman added.

Asif Zaman said PSB’s main responsibility was to bring all stakeholders together and that they would do their best to make the sport thrive in the country once and for all. He said that the athletes and officials going to the Tokyo Olympics have been selected by the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA), but that the Sports Council has provided all possible facilities to the athletes and officials.

He said that due to the Corona pandemic, the players faced serious difficulties and sports competitions could not be held, so they decided to celebrate the sports year next year. In this regard, parents should also encourage their children to play sports.

He said PSB’s facilities would be further improved in line with international requirements. The supply of international coaches is also assured and practical steps are being taken in this regard, he said, adding that PSB would take the best steps ahead of the South Asian Games while preparing the players was the responsibility of the federations. and he was sure that after organizing the camps and the availability of the best coaches for the players, the Pakistani players would do their best.

He said preparations are already underway for the smooth running of these games, in addition to preparing the players, camps and other facilities would be ensured well before the start of the South Asian Games in Lahore. He said that POA along with PSB are ready to work closely together for the success of these Games and in addition to Lahore, it is also planned to hold some Games in other cities including Karachi, Islamabad and Peshawar.

He went on to say that it is the PSB’s responsibility to provide sports facilities and provide subsidies to the sports federations. He said the PSB has asked the unions to have international coaches and currently we have coaches from Iran, Cuba and China. He said that after the 18th Amendment, players from all provinces would have to be selected at the grassroots level. “Sports will not be a source of income. Athletes pay a very low membership fee in sports, which is only charged for the players’ property,” he said.