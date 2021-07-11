Djokovic wins Wimbledon final and takes record-binding 20th Grand Slam title : NPR





switch caption Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP

Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Novak Djokovic won his third consecutive Wimbledon title on Sunday, beating Matteo Berrettini in four sets and placing the Serbian tennis star in an elite league of players in the sport’s history. The win is Djokovic’s sixth overall at the storied British tournament. Sunday’s championship marks 20 Grand Slam titles for Djokovic, equaling the record shared so far by Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer. He recognized the other two greats after Sunday’s win. “I have to pay a great tribute to Rafa and Roger, they are legends of our sport and the two most important players I have ever met in my career,” said Djokovic. “They are the reason I am where I am today. They showed me what I needed to do to get stronger, physically, tactically and mentally. The last 10 years have been an incredible journey that doesn’t stop here.” Djokovic says Wimbledon success is very special Djokovic’s other grand slam titles include nine victories at the Australian Open, three at the US Open and two at the French Open. But, he said, the All England Club tournament wins are at the top. “Winning Wimbledon was always my big dream when I was a kid and I have to remind myself how special this is and not to take this for granted,” Djokovic said after Sunday’s win. “It’s a huge honor and a privilege.” Djokovic, 34, is now the only man to win the first three major tournaments in a season since Australian Rod Laver accomplished the feat in 1969. Now Djokovic can set his sights on winning the tour’s four Grand Slams this season with a US Open win at the end of August, last won by a male player when Laver did it 52 years ago. He said he will aim to be in the best shape possible as he progresses to the final major. “I sure could” [envision] that’s happening and I hope I’ll give it a shot,” he said. “I’m in great shape and played well and having my best form at Grand Slams is my number one priority.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2021/07/11/1015091056/novak-djokovic-has-won-wimbledon-and-a-record-tying-20th-grand-slam-title The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos