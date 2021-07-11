Fantasy Football Rankings 2021: Sleepers, pimples, busts of the model who nailed Josh Allen’s big campaign

Lost in the shuffle of Dak Prescott’s season-ending injury last year was how well the quarterback played. In Prescott’s four full games, he averaged 422.5 passing yards, which would be nearly 7,000 yards in a 16-game season. He could have been last year’s MVP, but will instead be the Ranking Fantasy Football 2021 with questions about his ability to recapture that form. Prescott did pitch to the Cowboys OTAs and is on track to be ready for Week 1, but how should you approach him as you prepare for the Fantasy Football draft for 2021?

Prescott won't be short of quality players surrounding him with Ezekiel Elliott, Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb, but much of their success will depend on how Prescott bounces back, making their 2021 Fantasy Football rankings quite volatile.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Bill’s quarterback Josh Allen was drastically undervalued. His Fantasy football ADP was barely in the top 70, but the model paired him up as a top-five Fantasy quarterback, a QB1 who would finish well ahead of players like Kyler Murray, Tom Brady and Drew Brees. Allen eventually became the No. 2 scoring Fantasy QB, surpassing all three other quarterbacks and even surpassing Patrick Mahomes. Fantasy players who followed SportsLine’s advice reap a lot of value from that choice.

The same model has a proven track record of giving Fantasy Football tips, with AJ Brown also being identified as another sleeper in 2020 and players like Devin Singletary and JuJu Smith-Schuster as busts last season. Plus, it’s called previous Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anyone who counted on such players made a run for their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat out human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking.

One of the 2021 Fantasy football sleepers the model predicts: Jaguars wide receiver Marvin Jones. He agreed to a $14.5 million two-year deal with the Jaguars this off-season and will join a wide receiver corps that also includes DJ Chark and Laviska Shenault. Jones is a proven touchdown threat, with nine scores in three of his last four seasons in Detroit. He scored 38 points in PPR competitions in week 17 last year and topped 25 in three other matches.

The Jaguars are not expected to be serious contenders this season, meaning Jacksonville will likely play from behind in most games. That bodes well for a receiver like Jones, who can use his hefty frame in the red zone. SportsLine’s 2021 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Ranking Jones, who has a 2021 Fantasy Football ADP in the 10th round, ahead of receivers such as JuJu Smith-Schuster and Diontae Johnson, who are both selected for him.

The model also projects Rams Cam Akers to decline as one of the best breakouts in 2021 Fantasy Football. A rookie in the second round, Akers led the team with 625 rushing yards, despite starting just five games. He received only carries in 11 games and averaged 68 yards from scrimmage in those games.

Rams coach Sean McVay has spoken glowingly about Akers this offseason, calling him an all back. So Akers doesn’t have to hand over transportation to Darrell Henderson or Malcolm Brown, the latter of whom is now in Miami. Akers showed what he can do when he gets a full slate, as he averaged 136 scrimmage yards and scored two touchdowns in the Rams’ two postseason games last year.

Add to that the quarterback upgrade for Los Angeles and Akers won’t see as many looks with eight men in the box. He should be running wild in the Rams’ new attack, so the SportsLine model has Akers in the top 12 running backs after finishing outside the top 40 in his position last year.

As for players to avoid, Model Steelers wide receiver lists Diontae Johnson as one of the best 2021 Fantasy football busts. The former Toledo star was 15th in the NFL last season with 88 receptions for 923 yards and seven touchdowns. Johnson also caught 11 passes for 117 yards in the Wild Card round against the Browns.

Although Johnson performed well in 2020, catching 29 more passes, a total of 243 more receiving yards than his rookie season, it was not without concerns. Johnson led the NFL in dropped passes and dropped 16 through his hands. A healthy and motivated JuJu Smith-Schuster playing in what is essentially a contract year will also be a problem for Johnson owners, hoping he gets enough touches too. That’s why SportsLine’s model is below Johnson’s 2021 potential, putting it behind wide receivers like TY Hilton and Marquise Brown.

