Chinese-language sports reporter spreads love for hockey among Chinese Canadians
When Brian Wong moved to Calgary from Hong Kong nearly 30 years ago as a teenager, he said he “felt foreign” because most of his colleagues in college talked about a game he knew nothing about.
As a sports enthusiast, he found that “the conversation in the hallway was all about hockey, and I became determined to learn as much as I could about the game,” he shared. Dawn Alberta.
This, he recalls, was a way of integrating into Canadian society. Wong said he would get $5 tickets to games at the grocery store “and sit in the Saddledome with my friends in the nosebleeds and watch all the games.”
Now Wong is leading efforts to get more Chinese immigrants involved in the game he’s learned to love.
Working part-time for the Calgary Flames, he produces digital content in a mix of English and Cantonese and tells stories about the team, the games and hockey culture in general. He also talks about hockey in Chinese on his popular podcasts.
The stories are about players, pre-season roundups, upcoming games or about topics such as the special effects used during games. Wong said the video is popular “because it’s show and tell and we have a lot of local and even international viewers.”
‘The culture goes beyond the stadium’
He said there is a growing interest in hockey among Chinese-speaking immigrants in Calgary.
“They now follow the news, the games and even analyze the plays. In Calgary it’s very common for newcomers to put on Flames jerseys or hockey jerseys,” Wong said.
“There are teams made up of East Asian immigrants who play in shiny leagues, beer leagues or contactless leagues, but not many. But playing is something else because they are concerned about possible injuries.”
Wong said he is trying to connect his mostly Cantonese and Mandarin-speaking audience with hockey by using sports terms that the public is familiar with, some of which come from football.
“Hockey is not an easy sport for a spectator to watch and understand. They wonder why there are offsides, why there are line changes, why penalties are given, body checks and why they are fighting,” Wong said. “Using their own language, I can explain a complex situation.
“Learning about Canadian sports is part of the integration process of an immigrant’s journey. Ice hockey is the national sport. The culture goes beyond the stadium and it opens the door to Canadian society.”
Broadcasting and podcasting
Wong has been a professional sports reporter on the Chinese language radio in Canada for 21 years, covering a variety of sports.
His first major assignment was the 2001 World Championships in Athletics in Edmonton, followed by the FIFA U-19 Women’s World Championship, also in Edmonton.
He said he started paying more attention to hockey after the Flames reached the Stanley Cup final in 2004. He now produces his own podcasts and posts them under his FeverSports label.
But it was not possible to get the Chinese play-by-play commentary to the level that Hockey Night in Canada has reached in Punjabi. Wong said he has failed to attract sponsors to pay for rights.
He is aware that with the introduction of ice hockey in mainland China, the popularity of the game will grow in the community at home as well.
Growing interest in China
Next year’s Winter Olympics will be hosted by China. The home country’s ice hockey team has automatically qualified for the group round and wants to skate a competitive team.
During a pre-COVID trip to China with the Flames, Wong said he saw a lot of interest in the game as NHL games are now shown there live.
“We’ve spent time talking to players, coaches, kids and parents and found there’s a lot of interest,” he said. “Parents are willing to pay for their kids to go to hockey camp and learn the game and some of the training. and play facilities are of a really high standard.”
The NHL has been actively promoting the sport in China since 2017, training coaches and helping to build facilities. Major teams have also played matches in China to popularize the sport.
But the biggest boost will come, Wong said, when a Chinese-Canadian becomes a major hockey star.
“We need a Yao Ming-like phenomenon, then the kids will all want to play,” he said.
“In general, I want people to feel the joy of watching a game live, to cheer on your team and feel like they belong.”
