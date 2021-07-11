Royal Caribbean: everything you need to know

Credit: Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean is a hugely popular cruise line and is known for leading the way with breathtaking ships and unforgettable cruises.

Royal Caribbean has no fewer than 26 ships, all of which are packed with high-tech fun at sea. Whether you’re looking for a romantic getaway or an adventurous family trip, the cruise line has something for you. Food and drink options are extensive, onboard activities range from surfing to skydiving, and all manner of incredible entertainment impresses the crowd. Here we explore the history of Royal Caribbean and see the pinnacle of the line’s most popular ships, including Anthem of the Seas.

A Brief History of Royal Caribbean 1968 – Royal Caribbean International (originally Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines) is founded by three Norwegian shipowners 1970 – First cruise ship Song of Norway launched 1976 – After adding two more ships to its fleet, Royal Caribbean extends Song of Norway by 85 feet 1982 – The launch of the Song of America – the third largest passenger ship at sea with a capacity of just over 1,500 people 1988 – Sovereign of the Seas – the first megaship of the modern cruise era – is launched. At 70,000 tons, it is almost twice the size of Song of America. In the same year, Royal Caribbean buys Little Stirrup Cay, an island in the Bahamas, and transforms it into a private destination ‘CocoCay’. 1993 – Royal Caribbean goes on the New York Stock Exchange 1995 – Legend of the Seas launches – the most luxurious ship Royal Caribbean has built to date 1999 – Voyager of the Seas is launched – the first ship to feel more like a resort than a ship, eclipsing every other megaship 2004 to 2007 – Royal Caribbean spends millions on refurbishing older ships 2009 – Oasis of the Seas is launched – the largest cruise ship the world has ever seen – weighing 225,282 tons and capable of carrying 5,400 passengers 2015 – Anthem of the Seas debuts 2020 – Odyssey of the Seas launches 2022 – The first Project Icon ship is scheduled for launch

Royal Caribbean Fleet There are currently 26 cruise ships in Royal Caribbean’s fleet: Adventure of the Seas Allure of the Seas Anthem of the Seas Brilliance of the Seas Enchantment of the Seas Explorer of the Seas Freedom of the Seas Greatness of the seas Harmony of the Seas Independence of the seas Jewel of the seas Liberty of the Seas Sailor of the seas Navigator of the Seas oasis of the seas Odyssey of the Seas Ovation of the Seas Quantum of the Seas Radiance of the seas Rhapsody of the Seas Serenade of the seas Spectrum of the Seas Symphony of the Seas Vision of the Seas Voyager of the Seas Wonder of the seas

Notable ships include Allure of the Seas, Anthem of the Seas, Grandeur of the Seas, Symphony of the Seas and Wonder of the Seas – here’s what you need to know about the ships. Allure of the Seas Allure of the Seas was the world’s largest cruise ship for six years (before sister ship Harmony of the Seas took the title). She sails to the Eastern Caribbean, Western Caribbean and Western Mediterranean in ports of call such as Valencia, Barbados and Naples. Guests can choose from four cabin categories: Interior, Ocean View, Balcony and Virtual Balcony. Expect the best WiFi at sea, friendly staff and 24-hour room service. As for the onboard pursuits, there are plenty of shopping and action-packed activities, including the Zip Line and miniature golf, while the award-winning Adventure Ocean Youth program will keep kids happy. Entertainment includes Broadway shows plus endless opportunities to party and karaoke. Restaurants to look out for include Coastal Kitchen, a Mediterranean fusion restaurant with an a la carte menu, and Samba Grill, a Brazilian steakhouse. Guests can keep fit with the plethora of sports classes available, from hip-hop sessions to archery lessons. Come on board: Six nights Western Caribbean from 1.494pp Anthem of the Seas Anthem of the Seas is the second ship in Royal Caribbeans groundbreaking Quantum Class and the eighth largest cruise ship in the world. She sails to many beautiful destinations. The seaside hotel offers unparalleled family suites, a variety of staterooms, 28 studio cabins – 12 of which have balconies (perfect for solo travelers), and seven categories of suites. Activities are second to none. The SeaPlex is a one-stop-shop for fun activities, with the very first bumper cars at sea, a circus school and large sports fields. Other experiences include North Star, a glass capsule with 360-degree panoramic views that will take your breath away, and the exhilarating skydiving simulator. There are also two outdoor pools, four hot tubs, a tranquil adults-only solarium and even a poolside cinema screen. As for entertainment, check out the record-breaking West End musical We Will Rock You at the magnificent Royal Court Theatre, dance the night away at the Music Hall, hit the casino or go to Puzzle Break if you’re looking for a mental challenge. On board you will also find a spa and a state-of-the-art gym. There are 18 dining options onboard Anthem of the Seas. The Grande is perfect for formal evenings, Sorrentos puts a Caribbean twist on New York-style pizza, while Izumi serves sushi made-to-order, just to name a few eateries. Come on board: 14 nights in 2022 No-Fly Mediterranean Cities from 2,363pp

Greatness of the seas Grandeur of the Seas was originally launched in 1995 and underwent a $48 million renovation in 2012, providing the perfect blend of modern luxury with classic tradition. She sails in the Mediterranean and the Caribbean. There are four different categories of staterooms on board, each with the luxury of 24-hour room service. All suites have a balcony, as well as unlimited concierge use and access to the concierge club, which serves complimentary appetizers and cocktails before dinner. Guests at Grandeur of the Seas can keep themselves entertained by visiting the art and photo gallery, soaking up the sun by one of two pools or six hot tubs, checking out the arcade or enjoying a book from the library . And don’t forget to enjoy a drink in the many bars and lounges. Passengers will not be short of entertainment either. Enjoy a professional-quality production at the Palladium Theater, where you can enjoy awe-inspiring performances from Hairspray performances to gravity-defying aerobatics; visit the smaller South Pacific Lounge for cabaret acts and late-night comedy acts for adults; increase your strength on the climbing wall; or try your luck at the casino. As for relaxation, the Vitality Spa is a haven for tranquility or you can work up a sweat in the well-equipped fitness center. Dining options are extensive: The Great Gatsby Dining Room is the perfect venue for an elegant and sophisticated meal; Windjammer Café is a buffet that serves both hot and cold treats; Chops Grille is a traditional steakhouse and there is a highly rated Ben and Jerrys ice cream stand. Come on board: Five nights Western Caribbean from 558pp Symphony of the Seas Symphony of the Seas is the largest cruise ship in the world and sails through the Caribbean. There is a plethora of different cabins to suit every budget and need, whether you want to save money with a loved one or splurge with the whole family. The best cabin of all is the Star Loft Suite – it is a modern two-level loft with impeccable space and views. Activities on Symphony of the Seas are exhilarating to say the least – the ship is packed with deck-defying attractions, including the ten-story Test of Courage, Ultimate Abyss, and dual FlowRider surf simulators, plus revolutionary new firsts, such as glow-in-the dark laser tag. Why not hit the spa and fitness center or go shopping during the day and get some sleep in the Bionic Bar, complete with two robot bartenders, enjoy a Hairspray performance or feel the shivers at a skating show? As for dining, this seaside hotel is packed with delicious new ways to tempt your taste buds, such as the game-changing Playmakers Sports Bar & Arcade on game day. You can also head to Hooked Seafood for just-shelled oysters and other coastal classics or treat yourself to your favorite sweet treats at Sugar Beach. There’s also a Jamie’s Italian and Starbucks on board, plus other favorites from Royal Caribbean, Chops Grille, Windjammer and more. Come on board: Seven nights Eastern Caribbean & Perfect Day from 755pp

