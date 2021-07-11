Sports
Quaker State 400 Bets, Tips, Predictions
The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Atlanta Motor Speedway for the Quaker State 400 presented by Walmart Sunday for a green flag at about 3:35 PM ET. Below we analyze the 2021 Quaker State 400 odds and lines, with NASCAR Picks and Predictions based on the odds of BetMGM Sports book.
Penske Racing’s Ryan Blaney took the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 win in March at the first stop in Atlanta. Ford was the dominant manufacturer in Atlanta, taking the checkered flag in five consecutive Cup races.
2021 Quaker State 400: what you need to know
- Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliot, hailing from nearby Dawsonville, Georgia, is on the pole. He hasn’t done very well on what his home track is, going for no wins or top-5 finishes in his last four Cup starts in Atlanta with an average finishing position (AFP) of 18.75.
- Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson has fired the track in Atlanta in his seven-career Cup starts. He didn’t win, but he has two top-5 runs, four top-10 shows and an AFP of 12.14 while leading 418 laps. He leaves on the sixth Sunday.
- Joe Gibbs Racing’s Kyle Busch has racked up two wins with seven top-5 shows and 10 top-10 runs in 23 career cup starts while raking in a 13.5 AFP. He starts on the outside of row 1 on Sunday.
- Kurt Busch and Kevin Harvick have the most active Cup Series wins in Atlanta, each taking the checkered flag three times.
Who will win the Quaker State 400 2021?
Opportunities thanks to BetMGM ; access USA TODAY Sports Betting for a complete list. Rules last updated at 7:55 a.m. ET.
KYLE LARSON ( +225) is the chalk for Sunday’s race, and it doesn’t even come close. KYLE BUSCH (+750) has the next best odds, making Larson the overwhelming favorite. While he could win a lot, where’s the value there?
I’d rather play Busch orCHASE ELLIOTT (+800) for a much better payday. Sooner or later Larson needs to cool down.
The defending champion RYAN BLANEY (+1000) is also a pretty strong game. He just won on track at the end of March and he has two top-5 finishes with a 68-lap lead and a stellar AFP of 13.67 in his six Cup careers. That is the third best of all active drivers.
KEVIN HARVICK (+900) has some pretty long chances based on his history on the track, and he shouldn’t be forgotten. He also leads all drivers by 1,348 laps in his 31 career cup starts.
The next driver is Kurt Busch with 804 laps ahead. That experience has to count, even if Harvick’s season hasn’t exactly gone according to plan.
