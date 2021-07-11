Sports
The strange silence on Mahmudullah’s last day of Test cricket
MahmudullahThe last day of Test cricket was an intriguing one.
At the start of the game, he was given a guard of honor by his teammates. He even led them onto the field. But from then on, he just faded into the background.
He didn’t catch. He didn’t have to bowl overs. He was just there, experiencing the final highlights of a grueling format like… Bangladesh won a nice victory over Zimbabwe.
Mahmudullah has made this series a bit of a roller coaster ride. Called in as an emergency replacement. Hit number 8. Get his highest test score (150). Stop halfway through the game. And walk into the sunset with a Player-of-the-Match award. All that deserves some kind of noise. Except there was none.
During the award ceremony, Mahmudullah came forward, took his award, spoke about his turns, and went back. There is no mention of an end to a career. Just a strange silence.
Captain of Bangladesh Mominul Haque had a tougher performance addressing the post-match press conference. He was bombarded with questions about his teammate’s retirement, after which there was silence again.
But eventually the “I can’t comment” turned into a long-winded answer about dedicating victory to Mahmudullah.
“It’s his personal decision,” Haque said. “It’s hard for me to comment on it. Everyone can make a personal decision.
“We thought that if it is for him we would dedicate the win to him. I heard that he also won his debut test, so he has now won his last game as well. If so, although I don’t know .”
The questions wouldn’t stop. The press wanted to break this silence. When Haque was finally asked to describe Mahmudullah’s last day in Test cricket, the emotions poured out.
“As a young captain I should feel bad,” he said. “If I don’t feel bad, that’s unusual.”
Mahmudullah announced his retirement to his teammates after the end of the third day of play. As shocking as the decision was, it was the timing that surprised everyone. Cricketers don’t usually stop in the middle of a game.
The news sparked strong reprimands from BCB president Nazmul Hassan, who, in an interview with Prothom Alo said Mahmudullah’s decision was “unusual”, “unacceptable” and based on “emotion”. He also accused the 35-year-old of going back on his word – specifically that on a form the BCB provided to its players to determine their availability for each of the three formats.
Hassan’s anger was the only non-scruffy response to the question of ending a test career. Even Mahmudullah has not said a word in public. This is despite the fact that he came across a video made by the BCB the day he told his teammates of his decision.
ESPNcricinfo understands that the BCB has sent instructions to the traveling party not to speak publicly about Mahmudullah’s retirement.
Bangladesh’s cricketers have a bumpy history when it comes to retirement. Aminul Islam |, the former captain who made a century into their inaugural Test, never formally announced his retirement. the exits of Akram Khan, Khaled Mashudu and Khaled Mahmud were all restless. Javed Omar retired in 2014, seven years after his last international match, apparently disappointed with the selectors’ treatment at the time of his axe.
Mashrafe Mortaza, who led Bangladesh to 50 ODI victories in a celebrated captaincy, is still in limbo. He had a public feud with the BCB over the timing of his retirement and he simply hasn’t been picked to play since.
Mahmudullah, meanwhile, will remain in Zimbabwe. He is on the ODI side and leads the T20I team.
Sources
2/ https://africa.espn.com/cricket/story/_/id/31800528/zim-vs-ban-one-test-day-5-strange-silence-mahmudullahs-last-day-test-cricket
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]