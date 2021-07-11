The strange silence on Mahmudullah’s last day of Test cricket

MahmudullahThe last day of Test cricket was an intriguing one.

At the start of the game, he was given a guard of honor by his teammates. He even led them onto the field. But from then on, he just faded into the background.

He didn’t catch. He didn’t have to bowl overs. He was just there, experiencing the final highlights of a grueling format like… Bangladesh won a nice victory over Zimbabwe.

Mahmudullah has made this series a bit of a roller coaster ride. Called in as an emergency replacement. Hit number 8. Get his highest test score (150). Stop halfway through the game. And walk into the sunset with a Player-of-the-Match award. All that deserves some kind of noise. Except there was none.

During the award ceremony, Mahmudullah came forward, took his award, spoke about his turns, and went back. There is no mention of an end to a career. Just a strange silence.

Captain of Bangladesh Mominul Haque had a tougher performance addressing the post-match press conference. He was bombarded with questions about his teammate’s retirement, after which there was silence again.

But eventually the “I can’t comment” turned into a long-winded answer about dedicating victory to Mahmudullah.

“It’s his personal decision,” Haque said. “It’s hard for me to comment on it. Everyone can make a personal decision.

“We thought that if it is for him we would dedicate the win to him. I heard that he also won his debut test, so he has now won his last game as well. If so, although I don’t know .”

The questions wouldn’t stop. The press wanted to break this silence. When Haque was finally asked to describe Mahmudullah’s last day in Test cricket, the emotions poured out.

“As a young captain I should feel bad,” he said. “If I don’t feel bad, that’s unusual.”

Mahmudullah announced his retirement to his teammates after the end of the third day of play. As shocking as the decision was, it was the timing that surprised everyone. Cricketers don’t usually stop in the middle of a game.

The news sparked strong reprimands from BCB president Nazmul Hassan, who, in an interview with Prothom Alo said Mahmudullah’s decision was “unusual”, “unacceptable” and based on “emotion”. He also accused the 35-year-old of going back on his word – specifically that on a form the BCB provided to its players to determine their availability for each of the three formats.

Hassan’s anger was the only non-scruffy response to the question of ending a test career. Even Mahmudullah has not said a word in public. This is despite the fact that he came across a video made by the BCB the day he told his teammates of his decision.

ESPNcricinfo understands that the BCB has sent instructions to the traveling party not to speak publicly about Mahmudullah’s retirement.

Bangladesh’s cricketers have a bumpy history when it comes to retirement. Aminul Islam |, the former captain who made a century into their inaugural Test, never formally announced his retirement. the exits of Akram Khan, Khaled Mashudu and Khaled Mahmud were all restless. Javed Omar retired in 2014, seven years after his last international match, apparently disappointed with the selectors’ treatment at the time of his axe.

Mashrafe Mortaza, who led Bangladesh to 50 ODI victories in a celebrated captaincy, is still in limbo. He had a public feud with the BCB over the timing of his retirement and he simply hasn’t been picked to play since.

Mahmudullah, meanwhile, will remain in Zimbabwe. He is on the ODI side and leads the T20I team.