The Ohio state football program is set for another successful season. To fully realize their potential, these three players must play at extremely high levels.

Ohio state soccer team was able to make the national championship game last year behind strong play of Justin Fields and the violation. Fields and the rest of the attack were so powerful that the only team they could stop was Alabama in that final game.

While it was an achievement for the Buckeyes to get this far, they want more. They really want to win a league title. They couldn’t do that a year ago and now they’re losing Fields and some other great players to the NFL. It will be a tough call this season to even get back to that title game.

That said, there are three specific players that are most important to the team if they want to achieve that exact goal. If these players play to their full potential, the Buckeyes could win the whole thing and end Alabama’s reign of terror.

These will not be obvious players like Chris Olavez and Garrett Wilson. Both players are fantastic and will likely play to their full potential regardless of the circumstances. The players on this list are not so big stars, but are more important for winning a national championship.

The first player on this list lives where the Buckeyes struggled the most last season; the secondary.