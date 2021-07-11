Peping steps down as hockey president

Jose Peping Cojuangco Jr. recently resigned as president of Larong Hockey sa Pilipinas (LHP), cutting ties to Philippine sport after serving as a top chef for decades.

According to reports, Cojuangco, 86, cited health reasons for stepping down from LHP, which was founded in 2019 so that the country can field a team in the Southeast Asian Games.

His longtime collaborator, Steve Hontiveros, head of the handball association, said he is tasked with taking over until a nurturing body is formed and changes to the charter are made. as president of the Philippine Olympic Committee from 2004 to 2018. At the same time, he was the equestrian boss.

Cojuangco also helped bowling in the 1980s, partnering with Hontiveros, who was then the International Bowling Federation and the Philippine bowling president.

Hontiveros said there is already a five-member board of trustees, made up of Arellano Universitys Peter Cayco, Emilio Aguinaldo Colleges Paulo Campos, Rene Legaspi, Chippy Espiritu and Jimmy Dilag.

Jonne Go, formerly of Canoe-kayak, becomes Secretary General.

With the help of the board, we are pushing for changes to the LHP charter, fix the house first and then we can work on expanding to a larger, nationwide representation, Hontiveros said.

Hontiveros said they want to take small steps before working on building a national team and developing the long-term program.

He is looking to Cayco, the former volleyball president, to become head of LHP once the association is up and running again.

Hontiveros said they have the blessings of Dato Seri Chaiyapal, president of the Asian Hockey Federation who is monitoring the development. INQ

