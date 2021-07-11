Tackle Teqball | Borneo bulletin online

Sports
Tackle Teqball
Fadhil Yunus
Many sports enthusiasts in the country are not yet familiar with teqball as a sport; even hearing about it seems like a rarity, let alone playing the sport.
Relatively new to the sports world, teqball is popularly played abroad. It was introduced in Brunei Darussalam last year to encourage the community to lead an active and healthy lifestyle.
It combines elements of football and table tennis, mainly played on a curved table. Initially, the founder of the sport used a ping pong table. However, innovation inspired the creation of an arc-shaped table called a teqboard, which is typically three meters long, 1.5 meters wide and 0.76 meters high.
The sport was invented in Hungary in 2012, inspired by three people: former football player Gabor Borsanyi, computer scientist Viktor Huszar and Hungarian businessman Gyorgy Gatyan.
The sport can be played in two categories, singles and doubles, regardless of gender. The scoring format is based on accumulating points and the final point for each set is 12. The match is traditionally played with a maximum of three sets.
The sport can be played on any flat surface such as beaches, parks, halls and others. Teqball can also be played with a ball used in football.
The rules for playing this sport are quite simple. Each player must bounce the ball with any part of the body except arms and hands.
In August 2018, the highest sports governing body FITEQ was officially recognized by the Olympic Committee of Asia (OCA) and in June 2019 it was officially recognized by the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA).
In November 2020, FITEQ became a full member of the Global Association of International Sports Federation (GAISF).
Brunei Darussalam showed its interest in the fast-growing sport with the establishment of the Brunei Teqball Association (BTA) in December 2020 following approval from several authorities, including the Brunei Darussalam National Olympic Council and the Department of Youth and Sports.
With the founding of the association, Brunei Darussalam became the fifth country under the supervision of an association in the region after Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and East Timor, leading to their membership of the International Teqball Federation (FITEQ), the global governing body for teqball and para teqball.
The Brunei Teqball Association (BTA) is led by Shukri Haji Damit as president, Hamdillah Matussin as vice president. Other senior members include Khairul Mat Salleh and Alawi as treasurer and secretary general.
FITEQ is responsible for organizing tournaments at an international level, mainly the Teqball World Championship.
Among the categories contested in a match were men’s and women’s singles, men’s and women’s doubles, and mixed doubles.
Meanwhile, international-level championships include the World Championship, World Series, Teqball Masters, Grand Prix, Challenger Cup, and National Challenger Series.
According to Shukri Haji Damit, the goal of BTA is to plan and develop athletes, officials and coaches, in addition to finding new talents.
The creation of the BTA provides an opportunity to select teqball athletes to represent the country in overseas tournaments.
Shukri added that the association is eager to develop the sport in the country by planning various initiatives, including spreading the sport to all four districts of the country.
There are also plans to discuss the introduction of sport among students with the Ministry of Education. In addition, as part of its efforts to introduce the sport to the public, BTA has repeatedly held demonstration events.
BTA has received 58 teqball tables from FITEQ and will hold an inaugural match in due course.
