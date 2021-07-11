Last week, Washington Football Team president Jason Wright said:The Washington Post‘s Nicki Jhabvalathat while the team will continue to use the “Football Team” name for the 2021 season, the franchise will debut its new nickname in 2022. After years of pressure and resistance, the team finally announced their intention last yearretireThe team’s former nickname at the end of the “thorough review” of said nickname.

“The team hired Code and Theory, a digital creative agency, to guide it through the rebranding process, which included 40,000 fan submissions, multiple focus groups, surveys, and a digital rollout to help fans understand the process,” writes Jhabvala. “The new name and logo will be unveiled in early 2022, Wright said, and will retain the traditional burgundy and gold colors that have been enshrined in the team’s history.”

The team had previously suggested that it could use the name “Football Team” permanently, but that won’t be the case. Of course, there are some issues the club must untangle as they search for a new name, thanks to a man named Martin McCaulay, who has been cracking down on the trademarks of several possible names for years. By July last year, McCaulay had filed 44 different trademark applications of names Washington could potentially choose. McCaulay indicated last year that potential readiness to give the trademarks to the NFL for free to facilitate a name change, but then changed course after no one from the league or team contacted him.

Earlier this low season, some season ticket holders were polled on a list of names, including:

aces

Ambassadors

anchors

archers

Armada

Aviators

beacons

belters

Brigade

Commanders

Defenders

Demon Cats

First City Football Club (FCFC)

griffins

guards

icons

Majors

Monarchs

pilots

presidents

razor blades

red tails

red wolves

red boars

renegades

riders

Rising

Royals

rubies

swifts

warriors

Washington DC Football Club (DCFC)

Washington Capital City Football Club (CCFC)

traveler far

Wild pigs

32FC (W32)

Football team

With a new name just around the corner, we’ve used the space below to run through some of these names, as well as some of the most popular suggestions from recent years. Some of them could work, but there are also those that seemed logical at first glance, but probably can’t happen (and thus weren’t included in the list sent to fans.)

Pigs / Red Pigs / Wild Pigs

Naming the team after the famous offensive linemen who helped them to three Super Bowls in the 1980s and 1990s seems like an interesting idea, and there’s already a built-in affinity for the fanbase’s name, but there’s also far too much potential for it. … different interpretations when you name a team after the pigs. Can’t say I would recommend any of these. (Our own Michael Bohlin also suggested the Warthogs last year, which was Washington’s name) futsal team.)

RedHawks / Red Wolves

University of Miami (Ohio) helpful suggested this one, all the way back in 2014. While it would be a smooth transition for CBS Sports Director of Programming Eric Kay, who is both a Washington fan and a Miami (Ohio) alum, it seems unlikely that the team would choose to become the second to pass this exact name change. (ie “Redskins” to RedHawks) Redwolves seem… fine, I suppose. But there’s nothing Washingtonian about it. The team can do better.

Senators / Presidents / Sovereigns / Royals

This seems unlikely for a number of reasons. First of all, the Senate has disastrous approval rating, so I’m not sure if anyone would want to argue for the senators. More importantly, the Washington Nationals still owns the name “Washington Senators,” so it wouldn’t be possible, even if Snyder wanted to pay tribute to the city’s original baseball team. (Unless he bought Randy Lerner’s name. But that seems even more unlikely.) The current president has a slightly higher approval rating than the previous one, but it seems unlikely the team wants to associate directly with anyone in the White House at any time. random moment. Meanwhile, the monarchy is much more closely linked to England than to the United States, so those names seem better served for a possible future London franchise than for renaming the football team.

Americans / Generals / Armada / Brigade / Commanders / Defenders / Guards / Other names with a military theme

One of the other teams in Washington is called the Capitals. Naming the team after the Senate (or House of Representatives) seems like a terrible idea. But it is located in the capital of our country, so you know that some people will suggest naming it after the country itself, or after some branch of the armed forces. Personally, I think teams should be much more creative than this. You can call a team the Americans or Generals or any of these other names in any city in the country. The name must somehow be specific to Washington.

Bravehearts / Warriors / Renegades

Each of these names has the advantage of not changing the overall aesthetic of the team too much. They could probably keep the spear logo, which looks really cool on helmets, for example. (Just throw the spring away, probably.) The Renegades also allowed the team to keep the “R” logo in place. They wouldn’t have to change their colors and the battle song could easily be modified to replace one word, and any of these options would work. This is probably the easiest route the team can take without making drastic changes.

Redstarts / Aviators / Pilots

Redtails is the name that won a design contest several years ago, and honestly, I dig it. It’s a nod to the planes flown by the Tuskegee Airmen, an all-black squadron of fighter and bomber pilots who fought in World War II and were the first black military aviators in the United States armed forces. Three of the first five Airmen admitted were from Washington, giving the Redtails name a specific connection to the city. The team was able to easily keep the colors and “R” logo, while also moving from a name with potentially negative connotations to one with extremely positive connotations that honors the city, the armed forces and black Americans. Going along with the aviators or pilots would be one way to nod to these pilots without directly naming the team after them.

Aces / Anchors / Archers / Belters / Demon Cats / Griffins / Icons / Razorbacks / Rising / Rubies / Swifts / Wayfarers

These are the names from the grab bag that would represent a pretty dramatic shift for the team away from its former identity. Some seem pretty good (Demon Cats sounds great), but others less so (Rubies, Swifts, Rising). Razorbacks seems particularly unlikely as the chances of the team becoming the most famous Razorbacks football team are quite slim given the existence of the Arkansas Razorbacks. Belters is at least reminiscent of Washington (ie the Beltway), but it just doesn’t look like a football name. Aces, Anchors and Archers seem too simple, and Wayfarers are sunglasses, not footballers.

First City Football Club (FCFC) / Washington DC Football Club (DCFC) / Capital City Football Club (CCFC) / 32FC (W32)

If they’re going to use one of these, they might as well stick with the soccer team.

This story has been edited to reflect new information about the team’s name change.