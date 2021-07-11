Tennis Djokovic battles Berrettini and history to claim 20th Grand Slam title | WKZO | Everything Kalamazoo

By Martyn Herman

LONDON (Reuters) Novak Djokovic had the weight of tennis history on his shoulders and an Italian with dynamite on his racket strings to fight with, but emerged victorious to win a sixth Wimbledon Championship and a record-level 20th Grand Slam title on Sunday .

Matteo Berrettini, who played inspired tennis in his first Grand Slam final, unleashed everything in his formidable arsenal to rock Djokovic in a riveting match.

But it wasn’t enough to stop the tireless Serb, who found his best when needed, from getting through 6-7 (4) 6-4 6-4 6-3 on what looks to be a memorable day in the furious argument about who will go down as the greatest of all time.

For the first time in his career, Djokovic shares the lead for most Grand Slam titles with Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal and looks poised to leave both in his wake.

In a year that is turning into something extraordinary, the world number one has won the first three majors and will become the first man since Rod Laver in 1969 to complete the calendar year Grand Slam when he wins the US Open in September.

Not only that, but with the Olympics approaching, the only title that Djokovic has to avoid is in sight of the legendary Golden Slam, something no one has achieved.

The festivities on a frenzied Center Court, which at times resembled Wembley Stadium, were casual after Berrettini threw a backhand into the net to close out the final.

Djokovic fell on his back before raising his arms, enjoying the acclaim of 15,000 fans who, as they marched towards underdog Berrettini during the match, realized they were watching a special player making history.

After chewing on a blade of grass, Djokovic threw his arms out to all four sides of the stadium as the crowd roared Nole before climbing into the stands to hug his coaching team and even stopping for a selfie with a young fan.

That was more than a struggle. He has a real hammer, an Italian hammer and I felt that on my skin today, said Djokovic.

When he won his second Grand Slam title in 2011, three years after his first, Federer owned 16 and Nadal owned nine.

Yet he has relentlessly reeled them in and his thirst for silverware is unquenchable.

INCREDIBLE TRIP

I have to pay tribute to Rafa and Roger, they are legends of the sport and they are the two most important players I have ever met in my career and the reason why I am where I am today, said Djokovic on the pitch.

Something has changed in 2011. The past 10 years have been an incredible journey and it doesn’t stop here.

Actor Tom Cruise was among the crowd on Center Court to watch Berrettini’s seventh seed attempt to achieve what many believe to be Mission Impossible by taking three sets from Djokovic in a Grand Slam match.

But in the early part of his country’s sports seismic Sunday, with Italy facing England at Wembley in the Euro 2020 final, he played as a gladiator at the Colosseum in Rome.

No Italian, male or female, had ever won a Wimbledon singles title and Berrettini volunteered to become the first Italian man to win a major since Adriano Panatta triumphed at Roland Garros in 1976.

When he slid 5-2 in the opening set against a man who played his 30th Grand Slam final and seventh at Wimbledon, it seemed like the day would pass him by.

But after surviving a grueling 11-minute serve in which he managed to save a set point, the 25-year-old started to ramp up the power, taper off the serve and forehands to finally make some dents in Djokovic’s armor. .

Djokovic failed to serve out the set at 5-3 when Berrettini chased a drop shot to break. After earning a tiebreak, it was Berrettini who was the aggressor and he advanced a set after shooting an ace from 138 mph.

The attempt to take a 71-minute first set took its toll on Berrettini and Djokovic stormed ahead 4-0 in the second, before putting up another fight to even the game.

Djokovic hit the early blow to 1-1 in the third set when a net-skimming backhand from wide forced a volley error from the Italian.

However, nothing was easy for Djokovic and Berrettini threatened to break right back when he thundered a forehand winner past the Serb in the next game to reach deuce before Djokovic held steady and took a 3-1 lead.

When Djokovic survived another tough serve game to set up 4-2, he put his hand to his ear and the crowd responded with soccer chants that shook the rafters.

Even after Djokovic took the third set, Berrettini still looked dangerous, but when the Italian made a double fault at breakpoint in the seventh game of the fourth, his hopes were dashed.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)