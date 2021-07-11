All-girls hockey returns to Houston to give players respite from ‘dumb boys”





Layers were a must for the 50 or so hockey stick-slinging girls at the chilly Aerodrome Ice Skating Complex on Sunday morning.

Though it’s an unusual hobby in hot, humid Houston, Natalia Brown, 12, and Avery Cain and Maddox Zeck—both 11—have found their niche in ice hockey.

“I like pushing people around,” Avery said. Girls account for less than 20 percent of youth hockey players in the Houston area. Nationally, female players have grown to more than 83,000 from just 5,500 three decades ago, according to USA Hockey estimates. The girls packed up the Willowbrook-area rink on Sunday at the Houston Girls Hockey Association’s registration event and workshop — an effort to recruit more girls into the sport. In a corner, a group practiced kicking a soccer ball on skates. Others passed a puck on the ice rink. A 7-year-old, one of the smallest and youngest in the group, hugged the wall. Many of the girls, organizers said, were introduced to the sport through an older sibling or parent who grew up in wintry regions. Others started figure skating. Amy Good, the group’s vice president, said some families were unaware that Houston has a hockey following. And now nearly 100 girls are playing the sport, she said. Four or five girls teams are expected to form after the weekend registration, which will also include an event on Saturday at a Sugar Land rink. Teams of girls, ages 7 to 18, will compete against each other and mixed groups during the season, which runs from September to March. After the Houston-based Herricanes, an all-girls program, ended after a decade in 2015, some girls joined mixed teams but stopped in their later teens as boys got bigger and stronger. Youth teams with boys and girls in later years integrate checking – that’s when players use their bodies to push an opponent away from the puck. Eric Kimmel’s 9-year-old daughter, Hallie Kimmel, resembled her older brother and wanted to play hockey. But the father expressed his frustration on her behalf. During a recent game on a mostly boys team, she was demoted to defense and rarely passed the puck. She much prefers to play forward and middle positions. “She cried, cried. She missed her friends,” he said as Hallie skated on the rink. “A boy takes that for granted.” The arena buzzer blared, signaling Hallie and others to get off the ice. She was still well prepared and offered why it meant so much to her to get out of The Woodlands to play with other girls. “The best part is not playing with the stupid guys,” Hallie said. “The guys kept me on the defensive – you don’t get much fun out of it.” An experienced coach, who started playing in Canada nearly three decades ago, expressed amusement at the differences in how the girls and boys play. It all comes down to finesse, she said. “It’s funny when they play against the boys,” said coach Lisa Flanagan. “The guys are used to checking and the girls just skate around it.” Another coach expects a boost in confidence among the girls. “They can be their best selves on the ice,” says Emily Mooij, who coaches girls ages 10 and under. [email protected]

