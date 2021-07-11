Best things to do in Kodaikanal

Here is the list of things to do in Kodaikanal:



Places to visit

Kodaikanal Lake

Located in the heart of the city, this is an artificial lake built by the Sir Vere Henry Levinge in 1863, the collector of Madurai at the time. Spread over 60 acres, it’s the perfect place for some R&R. You can enjoy cycling or sailing here. There are also many shopping centers near the lake.

See if you can spot the flower ‘kurunji’ – it can be found near the lake. And it is quite rare because it grows once every twelve years.

Coaker’s Walk



This trail on the edge of the mountains gives you expansive views of the city and lush green valleys. The best part is that from here you can witness the soothing, endless rolling cloud beds.

Dolphin’s nose



To get here you have to trek about a kilometer from Vattakanal Hamlet. Dolphin’s Nose is nothing but a lively spike in the shape of a dolphin’s nose. There are many vantage points where you can get great views of the landscape. If you’re hungry, head to one of the eateries here for some Maggi and juice on the mountainside.

Pillar Rock

You would have heard about the pillar rocks of Kodaikanal. Basically, these are naturally formed boulders, about 400 meters long and a perfect gateway for picnics. The surrounding hills and villages make the view more pleasant.

Viewpoint Bovenmeer

A photogenic place from where you have a panoramic view of the unique star-shaped lake, the green valley and the city of Kodaikanal.



pine forest

A certain Mr. Bryant is credited with starting the pine plantation here. And now it has hundreds of tall and majestic pine trees. This is a perfect place for photography.



Guna Caves



Popularly known as Devil’s Kitchen, the Guna Caves are located at an elevation of 2,200 meters. The area is covered with Shola trees and grass. In 1992, a popular movie, Guna, was shot here, hence the name. Watch out for the thick roots of trees here.



Astrophysical Observatory

It was founded in 1899 and was originally known as the Solar Physics Observatory. Here you will find various interesting equipment, such as a 20 cm refractor. You can visit the library with a rich collection of literature in the field of astronomy.



Mannavanur Village

Located about 35 km from Kodaikanal, the approach is lined with eucalyptus and pine trees. Just come here to hang out by the serene lake.



Places to eat

If you are a foodie, here are some places to try in Kodaikanal.

Muncheez soserves both Indian and continental dishes. It is very famous for its sandwiches that come with different filling options. Besides food you can also enjoy live music.



Cloud Street



Another value for money place to eat in Kodai, this has a wood burning oven and grill. Their baked items, pizza and grilled meats are very popular.

Astoria Vegetarian Restaurant

If you are a pure vegetarian then this place is for you. Idli-vada plates served with freshly made chutney and steaming hot sambhar are their specialty. The menu features delectable dishes such as Paneer Masala, Dal Fry, Veg curry, Gobi Masala, soup and more.

Tibetan Brother Restaurant



If you are craving steaming plates of momos, soups, thukpa and other Tibetan food go here. The prices are affordable, the taste is authentic and the atmosphere charming.



Pastry corner

It offers delicious cakes, wraps, rolls, pastries and other such snacks. You will always find a large group of people standing outside the store waiting for their orders. In the winter, try their hot chocolate. It is awesome!



Best places to stay

The Kodai International



This is one of the most beautiful and luxurious properties in the city. Spread over 14 hectares, it has 70 rooms with all kinds of facilities. There are different categories like deluxe, suite, superior etc. The place has well equipped conference room for meetings and corporate events, gym and coffee bar.

Club Mahindra Kodaikanal

Just 500 meters from the Kodaikanal bus stop, it is an ideal stay for those who want to relax and still be in the center of the city. Enjoy the massage at the on-site spa.



The Carlton Kodaikanal

The Carlton offers its guests 5-star facilities. In addition to a wide range of lodging options, it also has a well-equipped gym, spa, library and two venues for business or social gatherings. For recreation and entertainment you can visit their swimming pool, table tennis court, children’s playground, etc. It has a total of 84 rooms, 4 suites and 3 cottages.



Fern Creek

Fern Creek has 7 Swiss luxury tents spread over 1.5 acres. Their own restaurant’s delicacies are sure to make your day. They have a special campfire place.



Le Poshe of Sparsa



With 77 luxurious rooms, a restaurant, bar, cafe, spa, business center and other facilities, this property is a good choice. The views are breathtaking – you will find this a place of peace and serenity.



How to reach

By plane: Madurai Airport is the closest airport to Kodaikanal. Located about 120 km from Kodaikanal, it has flights from Delhi, Mumbai, Banglore and other major cities. You can also take the plane to Coimbatore or Trichy and then hire a taxi.



Per track: Kodai Road is the nearest train station, but there is no frequent connection. Take the train to Coimbatore train station and then reach there by bus or taxi.



On the road: Kodaikanal has a large number of buses to and from Bangalore, Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Thiruchirapalli etc. Both government and private buses are available. You can also hire a taxi. With scenic ghat roads, it is a great option to choose.