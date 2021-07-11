4 arrested after cache of weapons found in hotel near upcoming MLB All-Star Game in Denver





KMGH The front entrance of the Maven Hotel, where weapons were found Friday. FBI Denver says the incident has nothing to do with the MLB All-Star Game.



Denver, Colorado

CNN

— Four people were arrested Friday after a hotel worker alerted authorities to a cache of weapons in a room at the Maven Hotel in Denver, Colorado. The hotel where the weapons were found is about a block from Coors Field, where Tuesday’s MLB All-Star Game will take place. Denver police feared a Las Vegas-style shooting during the game after being tipped off about the guns by a hotel maid. CNN affiliate KMGH. We have no reason to believe this incident was related to terrorism or a threat directed at the All-Star Game, the FBI Denver said in a statement. We are not aware of any threat to the All-Star Game events, venues, players or the community at this time. Police officers in Denver initially responded to the Maven Hotel on Friday for a report of a suspicious incident. After obtaining a search warrant, searching two rooms and seizing two vehicles, three men and a woman were arrested, police said. in a press release. The individuals were identified as Richard Platt, 42; Gabriel Rodriguez, 48; Ricardo Rodriguez, 44; and Kanoelehua Serikawa, 43. KMGH The Maven Hotel is about a block from Coors Field, where Tuesday’s MLB All-Star game will take place. Platt was charged with investigating the possession of a weapon by a previous offender, two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Platt also had a warrant from another jurisdiction, the Denver Police Department said in a press release. Gabriel Rodriguez was charged with investigating weapons possession by a previous offender and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute it. Ricardo Rodriguez was charged with investigating weapons possession by a previous perpetrator. Serikawa was charged with investigating possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute it. Serikawa also had a warrant from another jurisdiction, police said. CNN has not been able to reach any of the arrested individuals and is trying to determine if they have legal representation. Sage Hospitality, the operator of the Maven Hotel, said in a statement that it is incredibly proud that our team quickly alerted authorities in this case. We are grateful to DPD for their prompt action to resolve this situation safely and will continue to work closely with them to support their investigation, the statement said. CNN has contacted the Denver mayor’s office and the MLB but has heard nothing. Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock and other Denver law enforcement officers said they plan to hold a press conference at 4:30 p.m. ET to provide an update on the arrests and security measures ahead of MLB All-Star week. Leslie Perrot covered this story from Denver, Colorado. Amir Vera and Gregory Lemos wrote from Atlanta, Georgia.

