Penn State’s 2021 Football Schedule: How To Watch The Nittany Lions This Fall





Penn State’s 2021 football program kicks off with a blast in Wisconsin, includes road trips to the state of Iowa and Ohio, and includes the first game against Villanova in 70 years. Penn State kicks off in Wisconsin on September 4, where the weekend’s Big Ten matchup will be featured on Fox’s Big Noon broadcast. The network’s pregame show Big Noon Kickoff will also be from Madison. The Lions will host Ball State at 3:30 p.m. in their home opener on September 11 at Beaver Stadium and will entertain Auburn on September 18 for their first night game of the season. Penn State’s schedule includes six teams that played in bowl games last season and two conference champions. Here’s a look at Penn State’s 2021 football schedule, including how to watch the games as their TV times are announced. All times are EST. Penn State 2021 Football Schedule Penn State in Wisconsin When: Sept 4. (afternoon)

Where: Camp Randall Stadium

TV: Fox

Notable: Penn State opens the season for the first time since 1994 against a Big Ten opponent (not counting last year’s entire Big Ten schedule). Ball State at Penn State When: September 11 (3:30 PM)

Where: Beaver Stadium

TV: FS1

Noteworthy: this is the first matchup between the teams; Ball State won the Mid-American Conference Championship in 2020. Auburn in Penn State When: September 18 (7:30 PM)

Where: Beaver Stadium

TV: ABC

Noteworthy: This is Auburn’s first visit to Beaver Stadium. The teams split two previous bowl matchups. Villanova in Penn State When: September 25 (TBA time)

Where: Beaver Stadium

TV: not yet known

Noteworthy: Penn State will play Villanova for the first time since 1951. The Wildcats won 20-14 at Allentown (Pa.) High. Indiana in Penn State When: 2 Oct. (Time unknown)

Where: Beaver Stadium

TV: not yet known

Noteworthy: Penn State is 11-1 at home vs. Indiana, after losing in OT in 2020. Penn State in Iowa When: October 9 (Time to be announced)

Where: Kinnick Stadium

TV: Fox or FS1

Remarkable: Iowa had a six-game loss streak against the Lions last season. Illinois at Penn State Penn When: October 23 (afternoon)

Where: Beaver Stadium

TV: not yet known

Noteworthy: Penn State has won the last three games in the series by an average margin of 37.6 points. This is the Penn State 2021 Homecoming game. Penn State in Ohio State Ohio When: October 30 (Time to be announced)

Where: Ohio Stadium

TV: not yet known

Remarkably, the Lions have lost eight of their last 10 games in Columbus. Penn State in Maryland When: November 6 (TBA time)

Where: Maryland Stadium

TV: not yet known

Noteworthy: Penn State is 14-1 in Maryland. Michigan in Penn State When: November 13 (Time to be announced)

Where: Beaver Stadium

TV: not yet known

Notable: Penn State has won the last two at home vs. Michigan. Rutgers at Penn State When: November 20 (Time to be announced)

Where: Beaver Stadium

TV: not yet known

Remarkable: Penn State has a 14-game winning streak against Rutgers. Penn State in the state of Michigan When: November 27 (Time to be announced)

Where: Spartan Stadium

TV: not yet known

Noteworthy: The teams even stand with 17-17-1 records. read more How Penn State (and Auburn) fans can take advantage of special flights this fall Penn State commit Drew Allar has huge advantage, writes SI All-American Lions rise in July recruiting rankings

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.si.com/college/pennstate/football/penn-states-2021-football-schedule-how-to-watch-the-nittany-lions-this-fall The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos