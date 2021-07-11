Saint John Is Giving Kids Free Ice Hockey This Summer – New Brunswick





Some 300 hockey-loving Saint Johners can enjoy the rest of their scheduled Summer Ice Age for free. In partnership with the Lord Beaverbrook Rink board and thanks to private sponsors, the scheme will ensure that youth hockey programs at the Peter Murray Arena will benefit from free ice time for the rest of July and all of August. READ MORE: Saint John to Make Final Decision on the Fate of Local Arenas That is a total of about 80 hours of ice age. We’ve even been able to get donated ice for ten hours a week, said Sean Hall, president of Saint John Youth Minor Hockey. Hall says the time will go to community hockey players up to age 18, with some hours dedicated to girls’ hockey. Story continues under ad We’ve covered all backgrounds: those who play hockey a lot and those who don’t,” he said. In the summer, let some active kids play our favorite game, which is hockey. Trending stories Do you have a more intense response to the 2nd COVID-19 vaccine dose? This is why

Billionaire Space Race: Virgin Galactics Richard Branson Reaches the Stars The city of Saint John saw one of its ice rinks close in 2020, while many recreational programs were halted by the pandemic. Speaking at the launch of the free ice program on Sunday, Mayor Donna Reardon said the closure allowed city employees to spend money and resources making things like this possible on the ice rinks that remain.















1:51

Our kids are not okay. Child advocates say kids need help now





Our kids are not okay. Child advocates say children need help now May 20, 2021

The kids have basically not played sports for a year and a half, said Michael Simon, chairman of the Lord Beaverbrook Rink Board. They can work hard, they can make friends, they can play the game and they can do it for free. Story continues under ad Although it was revealed on Sunday, the program has actually been silent for a week now. Hall says he’s happy to see rink time that would otherwise go unused being put to work and is excited to see what the rest of the summer brings. Maybe one of these days one of these kids will make it to the NHL, Hall said. © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8019679/free-ice-time-saint-john/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos