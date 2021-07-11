Bimandee Airport a paddler par excellence

Sixteen-year-old Bimandee Bandara of Hillwood College Kandy is a talented table tennis player. Bimandee started playing table tennis when she was five years old under the guidance of Sampath Rajapaksa because her older brother played table tennis at school.

Bimandee Swarna Sri Bandara was born on June 25, 2005 in Kegalle. She completed her primary education from Sussex International School Kegalle. At age six, she finished second in the girls under 8 event at the 7th Tibhar All Island Novices Table Tennis Championship in 2011. That was her first achievement in an All Island tournament.

Bimandee took first in both under-10 and 12 girls events and became the most outstanding player in the 2015 St. Johns College All Island Junior Ranking Table Tennis Championship. This is one of the greatest achievements of her career. She then became the Under-10 Girls Champion in the 2015 Junior National Table Tennis Championship. At the end of 2015, she was the #1 under-10 Girls category in Sri Lanka.

She practiced at the same time with the school coach of Drashana Pradeep and Thushara Sampath. Her school coach. Drashana Pradeep introduced her to . Buddhika Dikkumbura and practiced with . Gayan Liyanage from 2014. She attended Hillwood College Kandy in 2016 and is currently studying in Class 11. She was also named the Best Emerging Player in the Andro Sports Awards Ceremony in the year 2016. She performed under the school coach Mrs. Chandima Abeyratne and currently her school coach is . DMGS Kumara.

Bimandee was 12 years old and first qualified to represent Sri Lanka as the No. 1 player at the 2016 Regional Hopes Week (South Asia) in Pune, Maharashtra, India.

Bimandee became the Under-12 Girls and Under-18 Mixed Doubles Champion at the 2017 Junior National Table Tennis Championship. She was awarded Colors at the 2017 School Colors Awards Ceremony. She was the No. 1 Girls Under-12 category in Sri Lanka 2017. She competed in the SET Thailand Junior and Cadet Open Table Tennis Championships in 2018 and 2019. After that, she became the Under-15 Girls Champion and the Women’s Open Champion for the first time in her life. It was in the Kanaka Herath All Island Ranking Table Tennis Championships in 2018. She also became the top women’s player in the tournament.

Furthermore, she became the bronze medalist in the women’s category at the XLIV National Sports Festival in 2018. Then she became champion in the girls under 15 event in the Junior National Table Tennis Championship 2018. After that, for the first time in her life, she became the Womens National Champion in the 73rd National Table Tennis Championship held in 2019.

She placed second in doubles and mixed doubles. She became the best player of the tournament. At the age of 14 she became National Champion. This is one of the biggest

successes in her life. In 2019, when she was 14 years old, she represented Sri Lanka with the national team for the first time. It was at the 2019 Commonwealth Table Tennis Championship which was held in Odisha, India. Sri Lanka placed 8th in the Womens Team event.

She also participated in a month-long training camp in India in preparation for the South Asian Games. In the same year, she qualified to represent Sri Lanka as the No. 2 player in the 13th South Asian Games which was held in Kathmandu, Nepal.

She was also the youngest table tennis player at the 2019 South Asian Games. Unfortunately, she was positively diagnosed with Dengue in Nepal and was unable to participate in the competition. Sri Lanka came in second in the women’s team event and was able to win a silver medal for Sri Lanka.

After a period of recovery, she slowly began to practice and prepare for tournaments. She then became champion in the under-15 girls event, runner-up in the under-18 girls event and the women’s open event in the 15th Tibhar Sports club All Island Open Ranking Table Tennis

Championship 2019. She also became the most outstanding women’s player in the tournament in 2020. She became the champion in the girls’ under-15 event and the runner-up in the girls’ under-18 event, girls’ doubles and mixed doubles in the Junior National Table Tennis Championship that was held in 2020.

She also became the best player of the tournament. She then became the quarterfinalist in the women’s open event, runner-up in the women’s doubles event and the mixed doubles event champion in the National Table Tennis Championship held in 2020.

She was awarded colors from the zonal color award ceremony in Kandy. She then became the champion in the under-15 and 18 girls events and became the quarterfinalist in the open event in the Sabaragamuwa Province All Island Open Ranking Table Tennis Championship held in 2021.

She also became the champion in under-15 and under-18 events in the All Island Junior Ranking Table Tennis Championship held in 2021. She received a scholarship from the National Olympic Committee called the Crysbro NOC SL Next Champ. She is currently the No. 1 in under-15 and under-18 girls’ events and also tops the women’s players in the Women’s Open event. Her goal is to bring gold medals to Sri Lanka from both South Asian Junior Table Tennis Championships and South Asian Games. (YK)