McDowell grad Murray wins Erie County tennis tournament title





Abby Murray assumed her competitive tennis days were over when she graduated from McDowell in 2019. The District 10 Class 3A singles champion left that year’s PIAA tournament in the belief that she would only play at the casual or club sports level once she began taking classes at the Rochester (New York) Institute of Technology. “I wasn’t going to (play) at first,” Murray said. “I didn’t think I could combine school and tennis. But when the pandemic started and I was sitting in my dorm all the time with online classes, I realized, ‘Gosh, I really missed tennis.'” Murray approached RIT’s coaching staff, led by Raphaela Jann since December last year, about joining the program. The biomedical engineer agreed to conduct trial sessions to see if a break of more than a year from formal action was having a negative impact on her. It didn’t. Murray started in singles and doubles for the Tigers, whose 2020-21 season was reduced to eight doubles due to COVID-19. The sophomore was back at the Westwood Racquet Club, where she received her district gold medal two years ago in the Erie County Championships women’s open singles final on Sunday. She rallied for a 5-7, 6-0, 7-5 win over Erica Jasinski, a Fairview graduate and Penn State Behrend junior-to-be. While RIT’s season was short, it was long enough to teach Murray one thing: High school tennis and college tennis are definitely not the same thing. “Everyone is very consistent in college tennis,” Murray said. “Everyone is always intense. Any shot can practically be a winning shot, so that taught me to be patient and wait for my chances to strike.” Murray’s game against Jasinski was one of seven Erie County finals on Sunday that director Rick Sertz moved to Westwood due to the threat of inclement weather. Most of the tournament, which started Thursday, was held outdoors in Fairview’s Chris Batchelor Memorial Courts. The men’s open singles final came to Geneva, Ohio, natives Nathan and Isaac Palinkas. Nathan defeated his brother 6-3, 6-3. The siblings, who currently play for John Carroll University outside of Cleveland, also defeated former District 10 champion Grayson Millette (Fairview) and Matthew Prenovitz (Erie High) 6-4, 6-4 in the open doubles final for men. Other winners included Nate Kisiel (boys 18-under single), Vivian Liu (girls 18-under singles) and the duos of Trinity Fox-Elise Heinlein (girls 18-under doubles) and Randy Demers-Kara Bauer (mixed doubles). Contact Mike Copper at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @ETNcopper. Championship matches for the 18th Annual Erie County Championships. Sunday’s finals were held at Westwood Racquet Club due to inclement weather: Men’s Open Singles: Nathan Palinkas defeats. Isaac Palinkas 6-3, 6-3 Singles boys 18 years: Nate defeats Kisiel. Chris Spriegel 6-2, 6-1 Girls 18-Under Singles: Vivian Liu def. Hannah Nichols 6-1, 6-1 Women’s Open Singles: Abby Murray def. Erica Jasinski 5-7, 6-0, 7-5 Doubles girls 18 years: Trinity Fox defeats Elise Heinlein. Nabiah Bhatti-Lauren Richmond 6-2, 7-6 Men’s Open Doubles: Nathan Palinkas-Isaac defeats Palinkas. Grayson Millette-Matthew Prenovitz 6-4, 6-4 Mixed Doubles: Randy Demers-Kara Bauer beats. Dana Alvez-Tara Alvez 10-4

