Buffalo Sabers hockey star Rene Robert played for Tulsa Oilers

Farewell to those with Oklahoma ties who enjoyed the gameday experience:

Rene Robert, 72, from Port Charlotte, Florida Robert played parts of the 1967-71 seasons with the Tulsa Oilers of the original Central Hockey League. He had 115 points in 120 CHL matches.

Robert played in the National Hockey League for 12 years, eight of which were with the Buffalo Sabers. The two-time All-Star finished his career with 702 points in 744 games. After his playing career, the native of Trois-Rivieres, Quebec, Canada, was president of the NHL Alumni Association.

Tom Holroyd, 59, from Lakeland, Florida The former Oklahoma City resident was a linebacker for the first football team in Putnam City North High School history in 1978. He helped the Panthers to a 9-2 record in 1979, their first winning season. Holroyd, an Oklahoma State graduate, was an advertising saleswoman at the time of death.

Jim Sutton, 88, from Oklahoma City Played football and wrestled at Stillwater High School. Sutton enjoyed hunting and fishing in Grand Lake with his brother Ramon. An Oklahoma State graduate who was inducted into the school’s Construction Engineering Hall of Fame.

Dale Haralson, 74, of Oklahoma City He enjoyed drag racing and received his National Hot Rod Association license in 2006. Norman High graduate was an electrician.

dr. Keith Keeter, 84, of Frederick Keeter was a successful football player, tennis player and boxer. The Oklahoman native competed in all those sports at Iowa Park (Texas) High School. Keeter later added golf to his favorites list and got his first set of clubs while in college. The Baylor graduate was a dentist by trade and often offered his services on mission trips to Bolivia.

Nino Escalera, 91, from Santruce, Puerto RicoHe played in 133 games during the 1953 season for baseball’s Tulsa Oilers. Escalera had 22 doubles, six home runs and 17 steals for the Oilers, then a Cincinnati farm team.

That exceptional season gave Escalera a good look at the Reds in 1954, playing in 73 big league-games. Although he hit only .159, he made history by becoming the first Black to play for the Reds.

Escalera, who is considered the last left-handed shortstop in the National League, spent the rest of his career in the minors. After his playing days, he spent several years as a scout with the New York Mets or the San Francisco Giants.

John Dahlem, 80, from Oklahoma City The Wakita High School graduate attended the old Phillips University in Enid on a baseball scholarship. In the beginning, he coached and mentored student-athletes in Wakita; fair; geary; To sail; Moore; Altamont, Kansas and Goodland, Kansas. Dahlem, a golfer and fan of the Houston Astros, rounded out his teaching career by serving as the principal of Westmoore High School.

Ron Engel, 77, of Clinton Literate in football, basketball, baseball and track and field at Elk City High School. Engel was an All-State quarterback in 1961. Played freshman football at OU before transferring to Southwestern Oklahoma State in Weatherford. Engel played football and baseball for the Bulldogs.

He went on to coach and spent 22 years as an assistant to the high-powered Clinton football program. Also served as the school’s head baseball coach and led the Red Tornadoes to four district titles and two state tournaments. Engel was Clinton’s athletic director at the time for 28 years.

Darrell Pierce, 53, from Oklahoma City Pierce was a good baseball player in his youth, but he really excelled at motocross, winning his first three licensed competitions. The master carpenter was also an accomplished water skier.

Jerry Thrower, 81, from Oklahoma City The veteran loved to coach sports, but he was also a talented athlete. Thrower, a Northwest Classen High School graduate, competed in the senior Olympics pole vault. He started learning Jiu-Jitsu when he was in his 70s.

Lance Broussard, 32, from ChoctawThe Choctaw High graduate was an exceptional athlete who competed in football, basketball, and baseball. Broussard was also a motocross and pit bike racer.

Lewis Robinson Jr., 64, from Chicago Graduated from Austin High School in Chicago and came to Oklahoma on a college football scholarship from Langston.

George Surratt Sr., 78, from Duncan The Vietnam and Desert Shield veteran was a marathon runner. Also participated in softball, soccer and racquetball. Served 28 years in the Air Force.

Alberto Roubert Sr., 59, from Edmond The second oldest of nine children, Roubert was an exceptional athlete. At age 14, he was the junior cycling champion for Puerto Rico. He was a pastor by profession.

Ed Garrison, 81, of North Chesterfield, Virginia. The Oklahoma native was an All-State football and basketball player while attending Monterrey High School in Lubbock, Texas. The family moved to Cortez, Colorado for his senior year, and he helped Montezuma Country High to its first state soccer championship. He became a defense trial attorney.