Milwaukee Brewers 2021 MLB Draft and Signing Tracker





Here at Brew Crew Ball, we keep track of every roster made by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 2021 MLB draft, as well as whether they signed and their bonus if they signed, on this page. You can bookmark this page and come back regularly as the signing continues. Every time we update the page, we will also note it in the comments below. If you find any information about a player who signed, please also post it in the comments section below along with a source and we will verify it and add it to the table. Milwaukee Brewers 2021 MLB Draft Results Player Round General choice HS/College Closing Value Signed Sign Bonus Remarks: Player Round General choice HS/College Closing Value Signed Sign Bonus Remarks: 1 15 $3,885,800 Comp A 33 $2,202,200 2 51 $1,436,900 3 86 $699,700 4 116 $497,500 5 147 $367,900 6 177 $279,500 7 207 $218,500 8 237 $175,000 9 267 $154,900 10 297 $145,500 11 327 12 357 13 387 14 417 15 447 16 477 17 507 18 537 19 567 20 597 Total: $10,063,400 $0 While there is no closing value for players picked after round 10, the Brewers can sign those players for up to $125,000 without having to settle for their bonus pool. However, if they sign for more than that amount, any amount above the bonus pool will count. The Brewers have the 10th largest bonus pool available in MLB this year, and if the club exceeds that amount, they will be fined. Below are the possible overage amounts and associated fines for the Brewers this year. In the years since the bonus pools and overrun penalties were established, teams regularly go over their allocation and go into overruns. Last season, 15 of the 30 teams went over their bonus pool. However, no team under the current system has crossed the 5% threshold. 2021 Milwaukee Brewers MLB Draft Overage Penalties Exceedance Max. expenses punishment Exceedance Max. expenses punishment 0% $10,063,400 No Up to 5% $10,566,570 75% tax on excess Up to 10% $11,069,740 75% tax on overrun and forfeit 2021 1st round pick Up to 15% $11,572,910 100% tax on excess and will expire 2021 first round pick and 2022 second round pick more than 15% N/A 100% tax on overrun and forfeit 2021 and 2022 first round pick round

