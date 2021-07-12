Phil Salt went from age-group cricket in Barbados to England to win Pakistan

Phil Salt could have crossed borders for the West Indies, Caribbean style, instead of pushing England’s improvised bunch of one-day reserves to victory over Pakistan.

The Sussex opener, who crushed 60 from 54 balls in Saturday’s series win at Lords, played age-group cricket while living in Barbados for six years after moving from North Wales and qualifying for the West Indies through citizenship. .

But after being sent to school in Surrey by his real estate development parents, he made a career with Hove before he got his chance in England, aged 24, when Eoin Morgan and his first-choice team were sidelined by an outbreak. from Covid.

Phil Salt was the driving force behind England as they took the series win against Pakistan

Salt’s 60 of 54 balls made for a fine substitution after England were knocked out with Covid

I qualified for the Barbados Under 19 team but even if Id was selected I would continue to play second team cricket for Sussex, Salt said.

At the time I felt there was more longevity in England. From the start in Sussex I saw a path to get through and build myself into the cricketer I wanted to be.

That path led to Salt becoming one of the most destructive Twenty20 hitters in county cricket, taking that match to its second 50-over win, though he was cheaply sacked in an attempt to make a massive attack in the first game in Cardiff.

From the moment I came to England, Eoin Morgan was crystal clear that we should always take the positive option,” he said.

England completed the series win with a game over against Pakistanis on Saturday

“It is the blueprint of what has been so successful in cricket with over 50 players. I have to take the boys to a kite and if there is any width or length I want to jump all the way over it.

Now England must decide whether to stick with the side that defeated Pakistan twice convincingly for the final game in Edgbaston tomorrow, or give chances to the seven other team members plucked from county cricket to save the series.

Whoever scores the goal will be 3-0, Salt added. We have played very good cricket against a good side in the last two games, so if we can put our stump back on in Edgbaston everyone will be very happy.