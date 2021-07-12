Tottenville HS footballer shifts sport during pandemic out of concern for sick mothers’ health

When the Tottenville HS football team took to the field this spring, Marc Quitsch Jr. not that.

Despite starting in defense for the Pirates JV team the year before, he was instead at a remote gym, accompanied by his trainer, as he prepared for his first bodybuilding competition. After the Covid-19 pandemic hit last year, Quitsch chose to stop playing football for the time being for fear of contracting the virus.

However, the 17-year-old native of the Huguenots did not think of himself. He was concerned for the health of his mother Janine, who suffers from fibromyalgia, a condition that causes pain throughout the body and makes her susceptible to the side effects of the virus.

I was excited to take the off-season to work on my performance and then come back even better, said Quitsch, who started playing soccer in the fourth grade.

Quitsch Jr. was a defensive end in the Pirates JV football team last year.

Then Covid hit, along with worsening health problems for my mother, he explained. She has a stent in her main artery and severe fibromyalgia. I couldn’t stand a chance of getting Covid and I was constantly nervous.

Nevertheless, the Quitsch family realized their worst nightmare in February. All five members, including Quitsch’s parents Marc Sr. and Janine, as well as his younger brother Mason, tested positive for Covid-19.

We took precautions and did everything we could, said Quitsch, who had lost both of his grandparents just months earlier, unrelated to the virus.

This was a very difficult time for my family and I, there was a time when my mother needed an antibody infusion and was rushed to the hospital, Quitsch said. It was definitely the hardest time of my life so far. Fortunately, after all this chaos, we have all made a significant recovery.

Marc Quitsch Jr. began his transition from soccer to bodybuilding earlier this year.

TIME TO TRAIN

Quitsch has since ramped up his efforts in the weight room, shifting from soccer training to bodybuilding. It’s a rigorous routine that requires his constant attention.

He plans to compete in the Organization of Competitive Bodybuilders amateur men’s competition, which will be held in Manhattan in August.

I knew I had to find a more independent sport to participate in. I’ve always been in pretty good shape and had a penchant for the gym, but right now I decided to take it to the next level, said Quitsch, who reached out to personal trainer Robert Santangelo.

Over the past four months, Rob has been not only my trainer, but also my mentor, pushing me to the limit and supporting me all along, he added. He was the one who suggested that I follow in his footsteps and start training to compete in natural bodybuilding. From that moment on I fell in love with the process and everything that comes with it and have not looked back.

Ahead of his senior year of HS, Quitsch has lost over 40 pounds and replaced them with lean muscle.

Quitsch has lost over 40 pounds, so he is undertaking his bodybuilding effort.

I eat almost every three hours, about five meals a day on a strict diet that Rob provides for me, and both he and I train together six days a week, he explained. I do cardio every morning and again after every workout.

Hell takes the podium in competition for the first time on August 7 and even plans to leave football in the rearview mirror.

I want to feel a sense of reward and accomplishment when I take the stage and I want to show what I have to offer in every way possible, Quitsch said. Everyone starts somewhere and I don’t plan on stopping anytime soon.

I will most likely not return to football due to the fact that bodybuilding has brought me a joy that no other sport could give me, Quitsch concluded.