Novak Djokovic, the beloved sports hero of the Balkans | tennis news





BELGRADE: Novak Djokovic, who won a sixth Wimbledon and a record-equal 20th major on Sunday, is regarded as a beloved sports hero both in his native Serbia and throughout the former Yugoslavia.

Tennis fans and the general public in the region, ravaged by a series of wars in the 1990s that accompanied the collapse of Yugoslavia, cheer for the Serb known for his humanitarian work and for his sporting success.

Donations he made in 2014 to Croatia, Bosnia and Serbia, hit by catastrophic floods, and calls to help them are still remembered.

Djokovic said on Twitter at the time that his “heart breaks” when he sees how many people had to be evacuated because of flooding in Bosnia.

“Long live all the people of the former Yugoslavia. May God be with you,” he tweeted.

He made donations to Serbia to fight the coronavirus pandemic, but also donated ventilators to neighboring Montenegro.

“‘Nole’ represents all of us, we Serbs, but also our neighbours, Croats, Muslims, all of us,” said bank employee Kristina Popovic.

“He is always there for us, which explains his popularity all over the region,” the 27-year-old from Belgrade told AFP.

In Croatia and Bosnia, whose ties with Serbia have remained tense since the wars of the 1990s, Djokovic is widely respected and loved.

For Semir Osmanagic, founder of Bosnia’s controversial Pyramid Park, which has been visited three times by Djokovic since mid-2020, the tennis star has “achieved more in terms of communication and understanding between people (in former Yugoslavia) than some politicians … usually divide”.

Known for his new-age spiritual interests, Djokovic praised the site, which many believe has healing powers, as a “paradise on earth.”

Thousands of Serbs have gathered there since Djokovic’s visits, Osmanagic said.

His father Srdjan Djokovic said in 2020 that his son considered all the countries that emerged after the breakup of Yugoslavia as his own.

“He never made any difference between them, especially when there was a need to help people.”

Croatia’s former Wimbledon champion Goran Ivanisevic is Djokovic’s coach, while local media often emphasize that his mother is of Croatian descent.

The 34-year-old Serb often spends his summer holidays on the Croatian coast, which he called a “jewel” and the “most beautiful in the world”.

“I always felt good (in Croatia), people always received me nice and were always welcome,” he told local media in 2019.

As Croats applaud Djokovic, he himself supports Croatian elite athletes as he did during the 2018 World Cup, where Croatia finished second.

In the same year, then-Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic on Facebook described Djokovic as a “great man and athlete, to enter the Wimbledon final” and published a photo with him.

But his support for the Croatian squad, which he called “logical”, sparked criticism in some media and on social networks in Serbia.

“Who will I support if it’s not Croatia? I just feel like Croats are mine,” he told local media in 2019.

Djokovic has maintained very strong ties to his native Belgrade, where he returns regularly and meets up with his childhood friends.

Just days after his second win at the French Open last month, he arrived in the Serbian capital to attend the wedding of one of them.

“He has never forgotten his origins, that’s why I like him even more,” says confectioner Nedeljko Savic.

Djokovic has also invested in Serbia, where he has restaurants and most notably a tennis center in Belgrade that bears his name.

The Novak Tennis Center, in the heart of the capital, will form the basis of a future tennis academy that Djokovic plans to establish.

He also founded the Novak Djokovic charitable foundation, headed by his wife Jelena, which supports early childhood education.

