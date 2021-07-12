NHL trade rumors; Bruins must keep Wagner

The NHL Trade rumor mill is in full swing as the NHL Expansion Draft, Entry Draft and free agency approach. The crazy season has officially started!

While they aren’t nearly as juicy a rumor as Jack Eichel’s trade rumors to Boston NHL, there were two interesting tweets on Saturday from the connected and underrated Dominic Tiano of OHLwriters.me. Tiano dropped two interesting tidbits that confirmed the idea that there will be big changes in the bottom six front group for the Boston Bruins this off-season.

Sean Kuraly’s 3-year contract expiring had salaries of $1.3 million in Year 1, $1.475 million in Year 2 and $1.05 million in Year 3 (exactly what they gave Frederic). Word is, that if the #NHLBrown makes him an offer, it will be less than $1.05 million. — Dominic Tiano (@dominictiano) July 10, 2021

The undersigned had heard before the NHL Trade Deadline that Sean Kuraly, who can become an unrestricted free agent on July 28, was being shopped and that the Dublin, Ohio resident was getting some love from the Columbus Blue Jackets. Obviously nothing happened, but as Dom pointed out, the Bruins aren’t willing to offer him that much and if the Blue Jackets are still interested, they would certainly outbid $1.05 million. My partner-in-crime, Joe Haggerty, also thinks Kuraly won’t be in Black And Gold next season.

It is also rumored that they are trying to move the boy from Chris Wagner’s hometown. He has 2 years to go for his $1,350 million cap hit deal. Don’t think this is bad. His contract may be buried with a $275,000 cap hit. — Dominic Tiano (@dominictiano) July 10, 2021

The fact that Walpole, MA resident Chris Wagner is in the NHL Trade market is a bit more surprising, at least to this puck writer. Wagner certainly had a bad year, but as Tiano pointed out, he has a more than affordable cap hit and he openly admitted that like other NHLers, he struggled with mental health issues in an unprecedented year plus NHL hockey in a pandemic. Why not watch him come back this fall? There should be no rush to trade a bottom six player that can still be valuable at a bargain price!

Now on to the rest of your BHN Puck Links

National hockey now

In 31 Thoughts, Elliotte Friedman announced that the Toronto Maple Leafs are interested in Tyler Bertuzzi. Our Kevin Allen did some more digging – this is the scenario where Detroit will place Bertuzzi in the NHL trading market. (Detroit Hockey Now)

In last week Unofficially, we told you how the New York Islanders are a prime target for an offer list and listed RFA forward Anthony Beauvillier as one of the players who could be poached from the cap-tied islands. Beauvillier tortured Sidney Crosby and the top of the Penguins in the playoffs, but had a rather mixed season. So, what is it actually worth? Could he be in the NHL trading market? (NJI hockey now)

Buy out! What buyouts should or can GM Ron Hextall and the Pittsburgh Penguins keep an eye on? (Now Pittsburgh Hockey)

In April, just before the NHL Trade Deadline, we told you in OTR that Flyers forward Jakub Voracek could be available because Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher was trying to make a statement. According to Sportsnet Insider Elliotte Friedman, Fletcher is again trying to shake up the locker room and Voracek could be the odd one out. Our guys at Philly Hockey Now take a deeper look into that and other Flyers NHL trading rumours. (Philadelphia hockey now)

Tom Callahan brings the news. He believes that the Vegas Golden Knights have great opportunities, but also need to make a salary deposit. So goodbye to a star player. (Vegas Hockey Now)

Steve Goldstein is a hidden gem in Florida. Not only does the play-by-play stay with the Panthers, but it also adds some Dolphins duties. (Florida hockey now)

NHL

Could disgruntled St. Louis Blues forward Vladimir Tarasenko be traded to the New Jersey Devils? Larry Brooks on that, more NHL Trade rumors and the Tampa Bay Lightning dynasty. (NY Post)

Hingham, MA native Matty Beniers is expected to be drafted second overall during the 2021 NHL Entry Draft on July 23. (Boston Globe)