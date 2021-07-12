Wimbledon: Who is Marija Cicak? First woman president of men’s singles final breaks age-old tradition





As Novak Djokovic battles for his third consecutive Wimbledon win, his opponent Matteo Berrettini would score his first Grand Slam title if he came out triumphant. But that won’t be the only highlight of the tennis tournament final on July 11, as Wimbledon has already made history with the chair umpire leading the men’s singles final. Marija Cicak is the first woman in Wimbledon’s 114-year history to lead a men’s singles final. Djokovic and Berrittini play each other at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London. With 19 Grand Slam wins, Djokovic is just one Grand Slam win away from Roger Federer and Raphael Nadal, with a record 325 weeks as No. 1 in June this year. But he is clearly not the only hero, because Cicak’s popularity is also rising. RELATED ARTICLES Tom Cruise at Wimbledon final, a day after fans told him to ‘SIT’ for beating Ash Barty Who is Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini’s girlfriend? Ajla Tomljanovic salvo his heart Who is Marija Cicak? The name Marija Cicak has already become a household name prior to the anticipation surrounding the Djokovic-Berrettini confrontation. Cicak, 43, has already spent 15 illustrious years at the tournament. Cicak, originally from Croatia, refereed the 2014 Wimbledon final, where Petra Kvitova defeated Eugenie Bouchard. Cicak’s accomplished career has also seen her officiate in the women’s singles gold medal event at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, and twice previously at the Athens and London Olympics. Marija Cicak looks at the 1573 Arena during the first round Mixed Doubles match between Australia’s Storm Sanders and Marc Polmans and Latvia’s Jelena Ostapenko and India’s Leander Paes on day seven of the 2020 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 26, 2020 ( Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images) Cicak also led the 2017 Wimbledon women’s doubles final. Her stay in the game has gone non-stop, sequentially, since she first started as an official for Wimbledon. She has also led 10 WTA finals at the end of the year, along with her Wimbledon stint, and is now the first woman to ever chair a men’s final. The elite ITF Gold Badge holder for ten years had also led the Wimbledon men’s semi-final between John Isner and Kevin Anderson in 2018. Cicak always played tennis before he became a referee scheidsrechter While traditionally men’s competitions are led by male umpires, Cicak’s vast career and expertise in umpiring has earned her the historic feat. Before she became an umpire, Cicak was a tennis player herself in her youth. She received her first official certificate for working in national tournaments at the young age of 15. “I think I was just born for sports. Whatever it was, I was always willing to try it. I trained karate, table tennis, handball , swimming … That’s how I started playing tennis. I was six years old. My uncle persuaded my mother to try it. When I was 12, I started playing tournaments,” Cicak told WTA tennis. Roger Federer talks to Umpire Marija Cicak of Croatia as the players leave for a rain delay in his fourth round men’s singles match against Italy’s Lorenzo Sonego during Day Seven of the Championships – Wimbledon 2021 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on 5 July , 2021 in London, England (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images) Speaking of her journey, she added: I worked alone on the lines or in a chair and I played low level tournaments for myself just for fun and I really enjoyed it, added Cicak, who quit to study tennis at the age of 18. “It’s not that easy to pursue a sports career here and go to college at the same time. It’s a different system than in the US, and to be honest, I just wanted to focus on other things, not tennis. Cicak is also reportedly dating professional tennis player Mona Barthel, according to CelebHook.com. German-born Barthel, 31, has won four doubles and three singles in the WTA. If you have a news story or an interesting story for us, please contact (323) 421-7514

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://meaww.com/marija-cicak-who-wimbledon-men-singles-final-first-woman-history-15-years-djokovic-berrettini-match The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]ebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos