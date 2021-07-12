Cincinnati Reds take on UCLA shortstop Matt McLain





DENVER Matt McLain bet on himself after the 2018 Major League Baseball Draft and now the Cincinnati Reds are betting on him. The Reds took out McLain, a shortstop from UCLA, with the number 17 overall roster. He was a first round pick in the 2018 MLB Draft by the Arizona Diamondbacks (No. 25 overall), but he did not sign. He turned down a $2.6 million signing bonus, according to the Los Angeles Times. McLain, a 5-foot-11, 170-pound right-handed batter, waited three years for his next chance in the draft and he improved his draft position. He was rated the 10th best prospect in the draft class by Baseball America and the 12th best by MLB.com. I never doubted my decision, McLain told the… Los Angeles Times in February. The best bet is to bet on yourself. I know my capacity. I get better when I work on things. I wanted to win a national championship at UCLA. In 47 games at UCLA this year, missing about three weeks with a broken thumb, McLain had a batting average of .333 and an on-base percentage of .434. He had nine home runs, 14 doubles, 36 RBI and 47 runs, leading his school to a 37-20 record. Baseball America wrote in its scouting report that the most important question about 21-year-old McLain is how much power he will show at the plate. He played midfield as a freshman, so he does have some defensive versatility. “He has a short, direct swing and consistently lines balls hard from hole to hole,” wrote Baseball America. “He has a knack for finding the barrel, separating balls from shots and rarely hunting outside the strike area.” It marked the first time the Reds had picked a Pac-12 player with a first round pick since Alex Blandino in 2014. The Reds selected a college infielder with their first pick in the draft in 2016 (Nick Senzel) and 2018 (Jonathan India ). “You think of the college center infielders the Reds have had with Senzel, India, back to (Zack) Cozart,” said Vanderbilt coach Tim Corbin on the MLB Network broadcast, “and this guy fits.”

