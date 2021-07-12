Aussies eye tactic switch to turn the tide against Windies

‘Rate us on the five games’: improvements in the eyes of McDonald’s

Australia is considering fighting fire with fire in a bid to curb Andre Russell’s influence after the powerhitter exploited an Atlantic breeze in the first two T20s that the visitors admit took them by surprise.

Russell has so far shot 75 runs from just 36 deliveries he had in the Windies’ two wins and the exciting all-rounder looms as the biggest threat to the Aussies when the series resumes Tuesday morning (9:30am AEST, Fox Cricket and YOU).

As the visitors try to establish a new mid-range and team structure, they are also considering an injection of pace into their bowling attack after finding conditions at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground more favorable for sailors than expected.

Windies max impact too much for Aussies in game two

A significant easterly crosswind blowing in from the Atlantic also helped Russell launch seven sixes (about one for every five balls), just two less than the entire Aussie team managed to get together from 212 deliveries (one per four overs). ).

Speedster Riley Meredith made an impressive international debut in New Zealand earlier this year, while Jason Behrendorff and Andrew Tye are also options to help established riders Josh Hazelwood and Mitchell Starc.

“There are certainly some things to consider at the selection table,” said assistant coach Andrew McDonald. “Whether you want to expose some fast bowlers to see what that looks like between Starc and Hazelwood.

“You would like to think that some guys get opportunities at different times and not drop out of the team because of the form.

“There is no doubt that there is some consideration. We play a different team balance… so that has been a shift.”

Dre-Russ launches two from the ground into flaming fifty

Australia’s poor start to the series has come with an understaffed but not inexperienced side – they are missing eight players who are either strong contenders or certainties to join the T20 World Cup roster later this year.

Aaron Finch and Mitchell Starc, regarded as the best in their respective crafts in T20 cricket, were both out of shape, while Hazlewood, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa and Ashton Agar are all seasoned international cricketers.

The Aussies will be well aware that they are in a much better situation than England, who beat Pakistan twice last week, despite missing every member of their original 16-man squad due to a COVID-19 outbreak. .

Australia lose 6-19 as Windies storm home in first T20

Also keep in mind that Australia’s opponents are far from finished either.

West Indian skipper Kieron Pollard was absent with a hamstring injury, Evin Lewis missed game two due to illness, Obed McCoy was rested after being player of the match in game one, while Fidel Edwards suffered a triceps injury after 11 balls in game two.

As for Russell’s quitting, Australia has at times tried to bowl wide from the stump and McDonald is confident they don’t need to revise their existing plans.

“The wider option of taking it away from that short side (of the ground) is clearly there,” he said.

“Do we need a little more ball speed to go with Mitch and Josh to give us a little more impact down the middle to potentially shrink the game in terms of runs?

“Our plans have been there and they will work. If you miss this group of batters you will be punished and that is what we have seen.

“They are a strong team and we had no illusions that that would come in and it was our reality again yesterday.”

Crickets in bubbles drinking coffee: St Lucia

The Windies have also adapted better than their opponents thus far.

Leg spinner Hayden Walsh Jr is the leading wicket taker of the series despite coming in after a year-long absence from international cricket as Dwayne Bravo hit 47no from 34 number 5 balls, the highest he has hit in an international T20 in over five years.

That crucial knock came despite Bravo making the stunning admission that he was in fact “trying to get out from the back to finish Russell and these guys” as the Windies stacked up the runs in the second game.

Australia would love to have that luxury, for the first time in ten years in consecutive T20s.

From a bowling standpoint, McDonald believes his side is more or less “one-all” as the T20I’s first defeat came down to a terrifying late collapse after they narrowed the Windies down to 6-145.

Agar brothers feel the love on first overseas tour

“There were a lot of positives in that (first game),” he said.

“We’ve seen Wade (who scored 33 out of 14) function well at the top, we’ve seen Mitch Marsh (consecutive half-century) hit three in a slightly different role than what he’s used to.

“While it was disappointing that we couldn’t pull off that chase, we learned a lot from it. And game two, we were just done… they just outdone us.”

Qantas Tour of the West Indies 2021

Australia squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Wes Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey, Dan Christian, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Mitchell Marsh, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye , Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa. Traveling Reserves: Nathan Ellils, Tanveer Sangha.

West Indies T20 Squad: Kieron Pollard (c), Nicholas Pooran (vc), Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Fidel Edwards, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Andre Russell, Lendl Simmons , Kevin Sinclair, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr

T20 Series

(all matches at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, St. Lucia)

First T20: West Indies won by 18 runs

Second T20: West Indies won by 56 runs

Third T20: July 13, 9:30 AM AEST (July 12, 7:30 PM local)

Fourth T20: July 15, 9:30 AM AEST (July 14, 7:30 PM local)

Fifth T20: July 17, 9:30 AM AEST (July 16, 7:30 PM local)

ODI series

(all games at Kensington Oval, Barbados)

First ODI (D/N): July 21, 4:30 AM AEST (July 20, 2:30 PM local)

Second ODI (D/N): July 23, 4:30 AM AEST (July 22, 2:30 PM local)

Third ODI (D/N): July 25, 4:30 AM AEST (July 24, 2:30 PM local)

*Details of the five-match T20 tour of Bangladesh have not yet been announced by the Bangladesh Cricket Board. Tours are subject to agreement on biosecurity regulations and relevant government approvals.