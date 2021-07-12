Hamburg European Open & Nordea Open tennis tips

Wimbledon is over, but tennis won’t stop for anyone Andy Schooler reveals his best bets for this week’s ATP events in Hamburg, Bastad and Newport.

Tennis betting tips: Hamburg, Bastad, Newport 1pt iew Federico Delbonis in the Hamburg European Open on 12/1 (Unibet, , 1-2) 0.5pt ew Philipp Kohlschreiber in the Hamburg European Open at 66/1 (bet365, 1/3, 1-2) 0.5pt ew Facundo Bagnis in the Nordea Open at 33/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair, Unibet, 1,2) 0.5pt ew Salvatore Caruso in the Nordea Open on 66/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair, , 1-2) Sky Bet Odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Hamburg European Open Tips Hamburg, Germany (outdoor clay) The tennis season is about to enter a strange period. Now that Wimbledon is over, players are very divided about what their new priority is. Many, including Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer, are aiming for Olympic glory in Tokyo, a hard court event that starts in less than a fortnight. Some, like Rafael Nadal, are turning down that medal chase and instead turn their attention to the North American hard court season that will conclude with the US Open starting in late August.

But for many others, especially the clay specialists, the coming weeks offer one last chance to claim many cherished ranking points and possibly titles. Hamburg kicks off a three-week swing across the European clay with its field led by Stefanos Tsitsipas. After a first-round exit at Wimbledon, the Greek clearly wants some matches under his belt ahead of the Olympics. But preparing for the hard courts of Tokyo on clay after just stepping off the grass seems like a rather odd move. The reason for this is that there are no hard court tournaments this week. Tsitsipas seems very short to me, there are quotes as low as 4/7 and that’s before I bring up his poor post-Grand Slams record again. That record now shows that after a Grand Slam, he has lost nine out of thirteen times since the start of 2018 in his first or second game of his next touring level tournament. I’ll gladly take it. Nikoloz Basilashvili has potential in the top half, given his record in Hamburg. He won here in both 2018 and 2019 and has proved to be a hard-to-beat player in his good weeks this season. The Georgian stormed to the titles in both Doha and Munich earlier this year, although he also had many early exits during the season.

With the added bonus of a first round bye, Basilashvili will no doubt have his supporters, but I’m going to take a shot at a long shot PHILIPP KOHLSCHREIBER in this part of the draw. The German veteran has put in many of his best performances in his home country over the years having won five of his eight ATP titles on home soil, as well as six of his ten other last appearances. At this event, he is a semifinalist twice. But it’s not just the history that attracts me to its 66/1 price. Kohlschreiber stood out in recent weeks by beating both Fernando Verdasco and Aslan Karatsev at Roland Garros en route to the third round. Since then, he backed that up on the grass, reaching the quarter-finals in Halle, while a five-set first-round loss to Denis Shapovalov was given some positive context as the Canadian reached the semi-finals. Confidence has essentially risen and with Kohlschreiber back in Germany I definitely feel he can surpass his odds. The lower half contains three strong clay courts in Pablo Carreno Busta, Albert Ramos-Vinolas and FEDERICO DELBONIS. The first two have both won the European clay clay title this season, but I’m going to join Delbonis’ side, who has also shown impressive form on the red soil. The Argentine made it to the quarter-finals of the Rome Masters (David Goffin, Karen Khachanov and Felix Auger-Aliassime all beaten) before continuing his solid form with a semi-final in Belgrade. At the French Open, he beat Fabio Fognini on his way to the last 16 and even on the grass, Delbonis took another set from Andrey Rublev at Wimbledon. Delbonis was the second in Hamburg in 2013, but he was only in the semifinals in 2017. What is especially encouraging is his record against his two Spanish rivals in the bottom half. Delbonis leads both men 5-2 so I’m willing to back him on 12/1 offered by Unibet and unlike many other companies they are going to have half the odds for a place in the final this week (others offer only a third with Tsitsipas the big favourite).

Nordea Open tips Bastad, Sweden (outdoor clay) Only two top-30 players are going to Bastad this year and it would be easy to pick Casper Ruud and Cristian Garin to both make it to the final. The pair look like the class of the field on this surface and with neither on their way to the Olympics, you’d expect both to be focused on winning this title. The problem is they gain weight off the grass and while both are naturals on clay it can take some time to adapt. Both also deal with potentially tricky openers. Top class Ruud will open against rising star Holger Rune, who has already shown he has the ability to compete at this level. Lorenzo Musetti is also located in the Ruuds district. In the other half, Garins’ path to the final looks easier, but he can face Pedro Martinez first, which wouldn’t be a gimme. He’s also leading 2-0 in his previous fights with Ruud, so for almost double the price could be the bet of the two. However, I’ll try some long shots instead, starting with FACUNDO BAGNIS. The Argentinian was second in Santiago on the ATP Tour earlier this season and has racked up many wins on the Challenger Tour lately. He was second in Oeiras and semi-finalist in Lyon. Most importantly, however, he has been back on the clay for the past week and emerged as the champion in Salzburg, where the only set he lost was in the final. That should mean he isn’t too tired for this challenge and given that he is the dodgy Fabio Fognini in a rather weak-looking second quarter, he is the man to make the last four sick at 33/1. The third quarter looks even weaker, led by John Millman, who is hardly known for his clay court nous. I’m going to take a small chance on this SALVATORE CARUSO. There is no argument against the fact that the Italian has been fighting for wins in 2021, but we know from the past that he can compete on this surface. Supporting him here is without a doubt a risky move, but the reason I’m willing to do so is that confidence will have increased after he stepped down from the Challenger Tour last week and duly made it to the semi-finals in Perugia. That will certainly give him a boost for his trip to Sweden, where a soft draw seems ideal. Opening foe Jiri Vesely is another who has failed to get much together this season, while Yannick Hanffman and Thiago Monteiro, Caruso’s potential second-round opponents, are hardly world-beaters. Caruso is another who has the potential to surpass his 66/1 odds.