Around the Big Ten: hockey





After a spring season of 2020-21, the Big Ten field hockey teams are set for a strong season in the fall of 2021.

Hannah Kinson Iowa midfielder Ellie Holley is cheering fans on for the quarterfinals of the Big Ten field hockey tournament against No. 4 Maryland on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at Grant Field. Holley scored Iowa’s first goal of the game at four minutes into the first quarter with an assist from forwards Leah Zellner and Maddy Murphy. The Hawkeyes defeated the Terrapins 3-0. No. 5 Iowa will play No. 1 Michigan tomorrow afternoon.

After an unconventional spring 2020-21 season, field hockey programs around the Big Ten will play a typical fall 2021-22 season starting in August. The 2021 NCAA Championships allowed only three big bids in a field of 12 teams. Three Big Ten teams of Iowa, Northwestern and Michigan made overall bids, making it the most representative conference at the championships. With Big Ten programs poised to have another strong season, here’s a look at the conference teams heading into the fall. Iowa The Hawkeyes made it to the 2021 NCAA Tournament Final Four after receiving a large bid. Iowa finished the season with a 12-6 record after losing 3-0 to No. 1 North Carolina. As previously reported by The Daily Iowan, all Iowas seniors from last season have decided to take their extra year of eligibility in the fall. The Hawkeyes return to Maddy Murphy, who was the team’s top scorer with eight goals in the spring. The squad also returns to goalkeeper Grace McGuire, who played every game as a junior last season. McGuire allowed less than one goal per game. Lisa Cellucci returns for her eighth season as head coach. She led the program to three NCAA tournaments. RELATED:Iowa Field Hockey Returns Full Squad for 2021-22 Season Indiana The Hoosiers struggled in the spring, coming 1-14 overall and losing all eight conference games, beating 49-7. Midfielder Mary Kate Kesler led the team in 2020-21 with three goals and seven assists as a junior. Freshman defender Emma Marin came in second on the team with five points. Indiana played two goalkeepers in 2020-21, including freshman Shannon McNally for 10 games. Kayla Bashore has been the head coach of the program for the past two seasons and has racked up a 6-26 record. Maryland The Terrapins went 8-7 in the spring with a 5-3 conference record. Defender Riley Donnelly led the team with six goals, along with striker Bibi Donraadt, who led the team with 15 points. Both players will return in the fall for their senior season. Goalkeeper Noelle Frost played all 15 games in the spring conceding 22 goals, and returned in the fall for her sixth season. Missy Meharg is entering her 34th season as Terrapins head coach and has led the program to seven national titles. Michigan The Wolverines won the Big Ten title and the regular-season tournament and finished second in the NCAA tournament in the spring, with a record of 15-3. Sarah Pyrtek, a forward/midfielder, led the team with seven goals and 17 points as a sophomore. Three other players also scored 10 or more points. Goalkeeper Anna Spieker played 17 games as a junior and conceded 11 goals. Marcia Pankratz, an Iowa graduate, has been the Wolverines head coach for 21 seasons. She won a national championship in 2001 during her first season as Michigan head coach. Michigan state The Spartans finished 2-14 in the overall standings in 2020-21 and 1-7 in conference play. Striker/midfielder Isa van der Weij led the team with three goals and seven goals during her junior year. Michigan State played two goalkeepers Jade Arundell and Monique Jardell last season and both will return in the fall for their senior seasons. northwest Making the NCAA tournament as a big bid, the Wildcats fell to Iowa in the Elite Eight, finishing the season 12-6 and 5-3 in conference play. Striker Bente Baekers led the team with 15 goals and 35 points tied for first place in the conference in her sophomore season. Annabel Skubisz made 65 saves in her first season as a goalkeeper with four shutouts. Tracey Fuchs has been head coach since 2009 and has guided the team to the NCAA Tournament four times. Ohio State The Buckeyes finished 7-9 in 2020-21 with a 2-5 conference record. Ohio State will lose striker Mackenzie Allessie, who has moved to Penn State for the 2021-22 season. Allessie had 15 goals and 35 points in the spring. Abby Danson played 13 goals with goalkeeper and conceded 25 goals as a freshman. Jarred Martin has been the head coach of the Buckeyes for the past four seasons, finishing at or above .500 in three of them. Penn State The Nittany Lions finished 7-7 last season with a 5-2 conference record. As a freshman, attacker Sophia Gladieux led the team with 12 goals and 26 points. Brie Barraco was the only goalkeeper to play last season, conceding 20 goals in 14 games. Charlene Morett-Curtiss has been the program’s head coach since 1987, making the NCAA tournament 28 times with Penn State. Rutgers The Scarlet Knights closed their spring campaign 9-6 with a 5-3 conference record. Milena Redlingshoefer led the team with six goals and 17 points as a junior striker. At goalkeeper Gianna Glatz played all 15 games and conceded 15 goals. Glatz was named first-team All-Big Ten and will return in the fall as a fifth-year senior. Meredith Civico has been the head coach of Scarlet Knights since 2012 and led the team to the NCAA tournament in 2018.

