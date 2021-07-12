Sports
Tennis Center South plays a role in making the South Jackson community safer veiliger
When Tasha Myers came across Tennis Center South a few years ago, it didn’t look like a place any organization would want to host an after-school tennis program.
The roof of the center needed to be replaced. Trash was on the floor. The landscape was overgrown.
But Myers saw beyond the disorder. For her it was an opportunity to get in touch with the local community.
She and other members of the outreach organization Operation Reachan, designed to educate and serve the local community, got to work. They cleared the grounds before knocking on doors along Oak Forest Drive to get local youth involved.
As it turned out, they didn’t have to do much active recruiting. The kids were curious to see who was cleaning up their stomping grounds.
One day, members of Operation Reach were cleaning up nearby when a group of kids dribbling basketball on a tennis court caught their eye. The members needed a break and joined the children.
When the members went back to work, the kids dropped the basketball and followed. Not only did they help clean up the center, but they also traded basketballs for rackets.
The kids and teens are still helping, Myers said. They are invested in keeping the center well maintained. And when someone they don’t recognize is hanging out downtown, the kids sound the alarm and call Myers.
The neighborhood isn’t immune to crime, Myers said, but the community is working together to make it safer.
“Our main interest is to de-escalate the crime rate in that community,” she said.
Operation Reach has been able to get there by partnering with another nonprofit, Operation Good.
Operation Good has done work similar to Operation Reach, but on a larger scale, for the past 10 years. Operation Good focuses on making wider parts of the community safer and cleaner and encourages youth to get involved in their neighborhoods in southern Jackson.
Ira Henry, a member of Operation Good, knows this firsthand. He works with youth to clean up the community in South Jackson and provide assistance to older residents.
Gitone Dixon, another Operation Good member, said that since the group started, instead of people hanging around and throwing trash everywhere, they’ve taken pride in keeping the neighborhood clean.
“You see more kids coming to the park, you see more people taking their kids to the park and sitting down and playing with them,” Dixon said. “People come out more.”
On Thursday, a group of Operation Good staff and local teens were clearing rubbish off West McDowell Road and cutting weeds, grass and shrubbery for abandoned homes. Dixon said cleaning up some of the dilapidated homes will deter loitering youths.
For Karl Hurst, 19, it means a lot to see teens and young people get involved in community work rather than getting involved in crime.
“It’s the best thing ever. Because I thought I’d be the only one to do it. At 13 I was really the only one here, but now we’ve got more,” said Hurst, adding his neighbor and cousin were now also help.
Operation Good workers have raised their own funds to buy equipment to care for the area and pay youth for their help. They plan to buy a lawnmower, which will make it easier to maintain some of the overgrown plots.
Summer youth tennis camp
Currently, Operation Reach is hosting a summer camp program at the tennis center for children ages 5 to 14. The program continues until July 20.
The organization will host a new event downtown, Friday Night Under the Lights, starting in August, Myers said. Every Friday from 7 p.m. to midnight, the tennis court lights will shine brightly and the organization will invite downtown and community students to play tennis, enjoy barbecued food, and hangout.
“It’s about reaching out to the youth in that local community,” Myers said. “There is so much work to be done in the local community. I really believe that if we as a village empower them… it will reduce the idle time they have to get into trouble.”
Do you have a news tip? Contact Gabriela Szymanowska at [email protected], On Twitteror at 601-215-4292.
