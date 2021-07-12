Jboy Projects Fourth Place in SEC West





All too often, pundits have projected that Ole Miss will finish for Auburn football in the upcoming 2021 season. Lucky, Jake “Jboy” Crain is not one of them. The SEC analyst weighed in on how he thought the upcoming schedule would pan out for all 14 teams in college football’s largest conference. As usual, Alabama and Georgia sat atop SEC West and SEC East respectively. The Tigers finished fourth in the SEC West behind the Tide, followed by LSU and Texas A&M: 🔥2021 SEC 🏈 PREDICTION🔥 pic.twitter.com/ay9b8wnZ25 — The Jboy Show (@thejboyshow) July 11, 2021 LSU is expected to correct last season’s mistakes as new backup TJ Finley struggled to keep the defending national champions afloat in the absence of Myles Brennan. Their third-ranked 2021 National-level recruiting class is the trigger for their recovery, as is the QB battle between Brennan and Max Johnson. Texas A&M also had a top 10 recruiting rank in 2021, finishing with the fourth highest total of 4-star pledges. Under fourth-year head coach Jimbo Fisher, the Aggies are expected to take another step toward the College Football Playoff battle. Maroon football finishing behind them is no surprise, but to see them in front of the Oxford rebels was a pleasant surprise, even if it shouldn’t be. Ole Miss has an NFL-grade QB in their ranks with potential 2022 Draft #1 roster Matt Corral in charge. They also had one of the worst defenses in the country last season. Projecting a drastic step forward in point prevention takes a lot out of the team’s four 4-star defensive recruits. October 30 will be a pivotal game on both Ole Miss and Auburn’s football schedules, with that game likely to put one of the two teams in a position to qualify for an NY6 bowl if the CFP is out of reach. Jboy is a smart man who looks like the Tigers are pulling into Jordan-Hare Stadium on the plains.

