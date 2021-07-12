Announcing the Inaugural Annual Dakota Tennis Circuit and 4th Annual Midland Scientific Open | News





The inaugural Dakota Tennis Circuit will take place in North Dakota and South Dakota this summer. In an area first, four cities have teamed up to create an exciting tennis circuit championship. Players can participate in a range of tennis tournaments and earn prize money and points that go towards a Dakota Circuit crown. The tournaments are the $15,000 Red River Open in Fargo, North Dakota, July 9-11; the $20,000 South Dakota Adult Open in Sioux Falls July 16-18; the $12,000 Midland Scientific Open in Rapid City from July 30 to August 1; and the $6,000 Mayo Pharmacy Bismarck Open in Bismarck, North Dakota August 6-8. Prize money will be awarded to the top performers of each tournament. Additional prize money will be awarded to the circuit champion in both the men’s and women’s divisions. Organizers hope the introduction of the Dakota Tennis Circuit will further increase the excitement in professional tennis in the region, while attracting additional tennis talent from other parts of the country. Additional information about the Dakota Tennis Circuit, as well as individual tournaments, is available at: www.dakotatennis.org. Media inquiries can be directed to [email protected] The Midland Scientific Open returns to Rapid City for the fourth time from July 30 to August 1. Both tournaments are played in the tennis complexes Sioux Park and Parkview. Tournament officials are expecting a very big show this year. The MSI Open will take place simultaneously with the RC Open Tennis Tournament.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://rapidcityjournal.com/news/announcing-the-inaugural-annual-dakota-tennis-circuit-and-4th-annual-midland-scientific-open/article_81a7706d-acf6-5669-9aed-da5eb48a1843.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos