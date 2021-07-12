Sports
Nationals select SS Brady House with 11th pick of 2021 MLB Draft
The Nationals used the 11th overall pick of the 2021 MLB Draft to select high school shortstop Brady House from Winder-Barrow High School in Georgia. House is the first player they’ve taken in the first round since they drafted Carter Kieboom in 2016.
House, listed at 6-foot-4, 215 pounds, went into the season as the consensus best prep player in the country. While some of the struggles on the record in a few showcases hurt his tap stock a bit, he was still widely expected to be taken with one of the top 10 picks. However, the Nationals picked him up at 11 a.m. to give the clout of their farm system an immediate boost.
“The Nationals had to be excited that a guy like Brady fell on them at 11 a.m.,” Baseball America’s Carlos Collazo told MLB Network after the pick. “I think you could say he has the best attacking advantage in the class with that power potential… He will never be the fastest man, the most nervous man with his footwork, but he has worked very hard on his defensive play. And I think he’s a guy who also has a really sophisticated ability to make adjustments at the board.”
House is best known for its raw power, a quality that achieved a score of 70 on the BA scale of 20-80. He did pile up strikeouts this year, but still earns high marks for his pitch recognition and approach to the plate. Although his size suggests he will eventually move to another position, House surprised the scouts with his short stop this year and has a cannon of an arm. He’s about an average runner on the basepaths.
With the pick, Washington used his first-rounder to plunge into the high school rankings for the first time since taking preparatory right-hander Mason Denaburg in Florida in 2018. The Nationals don’t have another Day 1 pick, making 2021 only the fourth time since the franchise moved to DC in 2005 that it didn’t take a first-round pitch.
House is determined to play college baseball in Tennessee, an agreement the Nationals hope to convince him to cancel. The closing value assigned to the number 11 pick is $4,547,500.
