Australia desperate to avoid hat-trick of losses to West Indies





Changes are likely for an Australian side desperate to keep their T20 series against the West Indies alive after consecutive losses.

Australia will start game three of the series in St. Lucia on Tuesday, trailing 2-0 after losing at the same location on Saturday and Sunday. As the visitors had thrown out game one with some poor and undisciplined at bats after taking full control at 3-89 in the eighth chasing the host’s total of 145, the selectors remained confident by keeping the same XI for game two. However, after being outclassed with both bat and ball in Sunday’s 56-point loss, the Australian squad will likely look different for game three. “There are certainly things to consider at the selection table,” said Australian assistant coach Andrew McDonald. “We have options here… so you would like to think that some guys will get opportunities at different times. “They (the West Indies) did a bit of planning from game one to game two to try and fight that quick start (in game one) and it’s up to us to make sure we’re aware of some of that plan. “We are here to win the series and we are trailing 2-0, so our main game is the next one we face. There is a clear focus on game three to keep this series alive.” The Australians have found that conditions at Darren Sammy Cricket Ground are more favorable for seam bowlers than they anticipated and are considering players like Riley Meredith, Jason Behrendorff and Andrew Tye to help Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood. “We play a different balance of the team. We’ve gone to the all-rounders,” McDonald said when discussing tactics that have yet to work in this series. Of the all-rounders, Moises Henriques was not used with the ball in the first two games. “It’s hard to fit them all in, in terms of the resources we have there,” McDonald said. “We still consider him an all-rounder, only if you have Mitch Marsh, plus Dan Christian, plus Moises, it’s about what the captain prefers at the time, depending on the match-up there. “He’s preparing to be an all-rounder, we still consider him an all-rounder, and as luck would have it he’s good enough to make the top six hitters too… that he’s rolling his arm. With number 5, Henriques made 16 in game one and 19 in game two. “It’s about exposing what you think could potentially be your middle-class players in the long run,” McDonald said. “You’ll see the tactics evolve depending on the circumstances throughout the series. The key is to judge this group in five games.”

