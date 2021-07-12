Sports
Former Footballer Says KU Ignored Harassment Complaints | Sport
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) A former University of Kansas football player says the university offered him more than $50,000 in benefits if he left the program and kept quiet about bullying he experienced from four other players on the team.
Caperton Humphrey told the Kansas City Star that he received little help from school officials after reporting the threats and intimidation of teammates.
Humphrey, who played in Kansas in 2017 and 2018, first as a walk-on and later as a trader, said the feud he had with several teammates culminated in a showdown between Humphrey and the other players in his apartment when the players threatened him. his father and his 15-year-old brother.
Humphrey said sometime in February 2019 that someone had loosened the lug nuts on one of his vehicle’s tires so much that he could see the tire wiggle in his side mirror. Humphrey reported the incident to the police, but no arrest was made as there was no evidence to show who loosened the nuts holding the wheel.
Humphrey said he told university officials about the harassment and saw some other players selling drugs in the apartment block where they all lived. But former football coach Les Miles responded by proposing the players work it out among themselves during full-contact practice exercises.
The paper reported that Miles and former KU Athletic Director Jeff Long did not respond to questions for this story, and KU Compliance Director David Reed and other KU Athletics officials declined to comment.
The Kansas City Star also contacted each of Humphrey’s four former teammates about his allegations. Two of them did not respond and two declined to comment. The newspaper did not name the other former players.
Humphrey said the university eventually offered to pay his tuition and his $1,289 monthly stipend if he took online KU classes from his home in West Virginia and agreed not to talk about what had happened. The university also agreed to reimburse Humphrey for his trip home from college and pay to ship his belongings to him from a storage unit in Lawrence. Those items were worth just over $50,000.
Humphrey’s father, Jamie Humphrey, said his son has battled depression and has been seeing a psychiatrist since his time in Lawrence, and the family is considering a lawsuit against the university and the officials involved.
Les Miles and Jeff Long brushed this under the rug and tried to buy our silence, Jamie Humphrey said. This is how they operated when they represented Kansas.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Sources
2/ https://www.beloitdailynews.com/sports/former-football-player-says-ku-ignored-harassment-complaints/article_a44974b3-df3c-5e93-a01d-4e72b3690283.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
