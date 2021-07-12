Blackhawks, Flyers, Oilers, Game, Sharks, More

In today’s NHL rumours, NHL fans are a little disturbed by the fact that Patrick Kane was named the best player in the NHL by the ESPYs on Saturday night. How did this happen? Meanwhile, it doesn’t sound like the Philadelphia Flyers will be one of the last teams in a Seth Jones transaction. Did Kirill Kaprizov Reject an Incredible Offer From the Minnesota Wild? Finally, are the Edmonton Oilers more likely to buy out James Neal or Mikko Koskinen?

Flyers out of the running for Seth Jones?

For now Jonesto the Flyers doesn’t seem to be good as the team is not getting strong vibes, there is a commitment to close the deal. Sports nets Elliotte Friedman commented on Jones to Flyers’ chatter and believes this transaction is unlikely to happen.

Seth Jones, Columbus Blue Jackets (Amy Irvin / The hockey writers)

Im not so sure Philly will be able to land a Seth Jones deal, Friedman said. I think there are a few places he would consider signing long term now, but I’m not sure Philly is one of them. Because Jones may not be willing to negotiate a contract, the Flyers don’t want to risk giving up assets for a one-year lease. I just heard that the big question would be whether Jones would sign in Philly, and I don’t think Phillys is interested in this if they don’t think he will, or if he won’t commit to it now.

Sharks that want to be active in the trading market

According to Kevin Kurz of The Athletic, the San Jose Sharks may be one of the busier teams this offseason when it comes to transactions and players leaving an organization. He noted that a number of players are being shopped. He is writing:

Names that have stuck as possible bait include Kevin Labanc, Radim Simek and Dylan Gambrell. The club would rather close a so-called hockey deal, a transaction involving established NHL players on both sides, but also hope to make more choices in the upcoming draft, something CEO Doug Wilson has said he expects to achieve. sourceSources: Sharks open for business when it comes to trade talks with teams Kevin Kurz The Athletic 07/10/021

Kane Named Best Player in NHL by EPSYs

The ESPYs have named Patrick Kane as the NHL’s best player for 2021. No, that’s not a typo, and yes, fans are scoffing at ESPN and Turner Sports moving forward as one of the NHL’s premier television network partners.

This is not to say that Kane is a bad player. He is still incredibly gifted and has been in the NHLs Top 10 for scoring. But that he won the award from some clearly more deserving candidates like Connor McDavid, who earned 105 points in 56 games, isn’t a fair reflection of where NHL coverage in the United States is headed.

Winners for each prize were determined by fan votes on the ESPNs app and website, so it shouldn’t come as a total shock that the vote turned out this way. When you put results like this in the hands of US-based fans on a US-based network, it makes sense that a US-born player from a US-based team would win.

Kaprizov rejects massive bid from Wild . off

Minnesota Wild insider Mike Russo was a guest on the Daily Face Off podcast and reports that the negotiations between the Wild and Kirill Karpizov have become very interesting and have taken an unexpected turn. Russo reports that GM has already made Bill Guerin a very important offer, in fact several offers that Kaprizov turned down.

Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota Wild (Photo by Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

With just 55 games on his NHL resume, Russo said the two sides will likely settle for a four or five-year deal. The Wild will not sign for three years or less and lead him to a free agency where the belief is that he could flee. Kaprizovis’ side does not want to sign a long-term deal because they believe he could be a $10 or $11 million player in the future.

russo said::

My gut says they offered about $9 million for an 8 year deal and probably $8.5 [million] or $8 [million] on a 7 year contract. At the moment, not only is that not accepted, but it has been virtually rejected from Kaprizov’s camp. So this is one of the first negotiations I’ve ever dealt with where the team throws the world at a player who has played 55 games and he says, ‘No, I want a lot less money and a lot less time frame.’

Oilers to buy out Koskinen?

TSN 1260s Jason Gregor said via Twitter that the Oilers could view goalkeeper Mikko Koskinen as inferior when it comes to a buyout. He writes: It makes more sense for EDM to buy out Koskinen than for Neal. Just one year of dead cap space and still saving $3 million in cap space ($3.8 million for Neal).

Most insiders seem to think Neal is the obvious choice here, but Gregor argues that Neal could still score the Oilers 15-18 goals and Edmonton could focus on adding another netminder.